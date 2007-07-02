Beach Ball! Tomkat Takes Europe

ST. JEAN CAP FERRAT, FRANCE

Nothing beats the summer heat like a European vacation. On June 14 Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes traveled to Berlin, where he met with business partners while Holmes and daughter Suri, 1, visited Knut the polar bear at the zoo. Three days later they flew to Madrid to cheer at soccer-star pal David Beckham‘s last game with Real Madrid. Following the team’s championship win, the Cruise clan celebrated with Beckham and his wife, Victoria, at the restaurant Mesón Txistu, where they sang victory songs. “The atmosphere was electric,” says an onlooker. Though they danced until 7:30 a.m., Cruise and Holmes traveled to the South of France later that day for the wedding of media mogul James Packer and model Erica Baxter. Relaxing on the Mediterranean beaches, the couple seemed to enjoy a well-earned vacation. Holmes recently wrapped Mad Money in Louisiana, while Cruise will be back at work soon in this fall’s Lions for Lambs.

Matt & Ben Hang Ten

BIG ISLAND, HAWAII