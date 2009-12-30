Be the Best That You Can Be!

3 WAYS TO BE HAPPIER

University of California psychologist Sonja Lyubomirsky offers a how-to for living more happily:

1. TAKE CARE OF YOUR BODY

Engage in physical activity, meditating, smiling and laughing.

2. REPLAY AND SAVOR LIFE’S JOYS

Pay close attention! That means taking delight in and going over life’s momentary pleasures, whether it’s by thinking, writing, drawing or sharing with another person.

3. LEARN TO FORGIVE

Keep a journal or write a letter in which you work on letting go of anger at or resentment of someone who has hurt or wronged you.

2.5 quarts

THAT’S HOW MUCH WATER WOMEN NEED EACH DAY (MEN SHOULD AIM FOR 3 QUARTS) TO MAINTAIN THE BODY’S OPTIMAL FLUID BALANCE.

—STANLEY GOLDFARB, UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA MEDICAL SCHOOL

How do you make sure to get enough water?

“I keep water next to my bed, and the first thing I do in the morning is drink it. Putting in lemon or cucumbers helps too.”

—VALERIE BERTINELLI

“Get some kind of water filter, whether it’s a Brita or a permanent water filter built into your sink. And use stainless steel water bottles or glass water bottles.”

—AMY SMART

“I aim for a gallon of water a day, and I drink that with lemon. I see a difference in my skin and my personality.”

—MO’NIQUE

Double date!

AFTER A DOUBLE DATE FILLED WITH MEANINGFUL CONVERSATION, ALL FOUR PEOPLE ARE LEFT FEELING CLOSER TO THEIR OWN PARTNERS; THEY ALSO FEEL LESS STRESSED BY LIFE EVENTS AND DAILY HASSLES.

—ACCORDING TO RESEARCH BY WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY PSYCHOLOGIST RICHARD SLATCHER

SELF-HELP GURU KATHY FRESTON

ANSWERS QUESTIONS ABOUT IMPROVING YOUR LIFE

The bestselling author of Quantum Wellness shares her thoughts on strengthening the mind, body and spirit:

What is the Quantum Wellness philosophy?

It’s about living life with a sense of purpose, of feeling that your life means something. Even if you eat well and exercise, if you don’t think of the bigger picture, you don’t feel as well as you could.

What are the obstacles to achieving that?

A lack of time, so that we fall into habits that are easiest and quickest instead of healthiest.

How do we change?

Whenever you have a minute, be it on the subway or the doctor’s waiting room, close your eyes and take 10 meditative breaths. Imagine you’re breathing in light and calm and exhaling anxiety. That will relax your nervous system and make you feel grounded.

What else?

Think about what makes you feel passionate. Aim yourself toward that, because when you pursue your passion, everything else follows.

3 REASONS TO GET A PET

1. IT COULD LOWER YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE

Researchers at the State University of New York at Buffalo found that pet ownership did a better job lowering blood pressure under mental stress than certain types of blood-pressure medications.

2. YOU’LL SAVE ON DOCTOR’S BILLS

Studies at UCLA found that pet ownership corresponds to overall better health and fewer medical visits—as many as 21 percent fewer trips to the doc.

3. LIFE WILL FEEL MORE MEANINGFUL

For patients hospitalized with serious illnesses at City Hospital in New York, a study found that having a pet to care for gave them not only reason to recover but also improved survival rates.

THREE BOOKS THAT WILL GET YOU INSPIRED!

Take a peek inside these titles, which promise to put you on the path of transformation

“Sometimes we push our passions away, because we feel we can’t justify doing something for ourselves. Maybe we wonder: How can I justify (playing tennis, painting, cooking gourmet meals) when it doesn’t really serve my family? But trust me, pursuing your passions is a necessity, not a luxury.

“You have to think of your passion as your reward. Your passion brings a richness to your life that you wouldn’t otherwise have…. When you follow your passion, your life is how you want it to be. You aren’t following the direct orders of someone else; you aren’t marching to the beat of another person’s drum. You are living the life you were meant to lead.”

—EXCERPTED FROM LIFE TUNEUPS BY LOREN SLOCUM

” ‘I can’t’ is ultimately a victim statement…. But when I hold myself as inherently able, then the choice to be unwilling to do something is just that: my choice. When I consciously choose to say no, I am enhancing my personal power.”

—EXCERPTED FROM THE POWER TO TRANSFORM BY CHRIS MAJER

“Researchers on human happiness identify compassionate service to others as one of the key characteristics shared by many of the world’s happiest people. To me this makes perfect sense.”

—EXCERPTED FROM THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF THE ART OF HAPPINESS BY HIS HOLINESS THE DALAI LAMA AND HOWARD C. CUTLER, M.D.

Did you know…

THAT YOGA CAN HELP YOU EAT HEALTHIER? STUDIES SHOW THOSE WHO DO YOGA ARE MORE MINDFUL ABOUT THE KIND OF FOOD—AND HOW MUCH OF IT—THEY PUT IN THEIR BODIES.

—ALAN KRISTAL, FRED HUTCHINSON CANCER RESEARCH CENTER

What Makes Me Happy

“I feel happy when I look good and when my hair is great and there is no humidity to pouf it up.”

—ASHANTI

“When I hear the sound of my son’s laughter. We were on the swing, and it kept getting twisted—he was dying laughing, and it’s just infectious.”

—SHERYL CROW

“When I’m with Tallulah and Bella, my dog and my cat.”

—CHRISTINA APPLEGATE