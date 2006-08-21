Back to the Beach!

LIFE AFTER LAGUNA

What’s up with …

KRISTIN CAVALLARI



Just split with Brody Jenner (Princes of Malibu). Also filmed Fingerprints.

TALAN TORRIERO



Costars in Driftwood and is recording with his band Soulgerz.

LAUREN “LC” CONRAD



Set to shoot more of The Hills, she dumped Laguna beau Jason Wahler. Why? His partying.

STEPHEN COLLETTI



The new TRL veejay costarred with Amber Tamblyn in Normal Adolescent Behavior.

THE PLAYER



CAMERON, 17



The serious water-polo athlete “pulls chicks left and right,” says Kelan.

MOST LIKELY TO … CHEAT ON HIS GIRLFRIEND: “He’s not trying to hurt feelings,” says Rocky. “He’s having as much fun as he can.”

THE REBEL



CHASE, 18



“He’s crazy,” says Kelan. “He does everything spur of the moment.”

MOST LIKELY TO … BECOME A ROCK STAR: Since he fronts Laguna‘s hottest band, Open Air Stereo, with Kelan, “he kind of already is,” says Cami.

THE OUTSIDER



BREANNA, 16



Says the younger sis of The Hills‘ Lauren “LC” Conrad: “I have friends, but I didn’t have many on the [actual] show, so it might seem like I’m the social outcast.”

MOST LIKELY TO … CRY IF A NAIL BREAKS: “She’s sensitive,” says Chase, “but sweet.”

THE MOODY ONE



CAMI, 17



Beware, says Breanna: “You never know what to expect from her.”

MOST LIKELY TO … WIN A FIGHT: “Don’t get on her bad side,” says Kelan. “She will kick your a–.”

THE SWEETHEART



TESSA, 17



“She’s super-nice to everyone,” says Rocky. Adds Tessa: “I don’t like conflict.”

MOST LIKELY TO … LEAVE LAGUNA: “She doesn’t want to live in a small town like this,” says Kelan.

THE HOTTIE



KELAN, 19



Says Kyndra: “Every girl loves Kelan. He’s gorgeous but picky.”

MOST LIKELY TO … BE A SHOULDER TO CRY ON: “He’s really caring,” says Tessa. “If something happened, he’d be there for you in a second.”

THE DIVA



LEXIE, 16



“On our dance team, we called her Princess Lexie,” says Tessa.

MOST LIKELY TO … SUCCEED: “She’s disciplined,” says Kelan. “We’ll all be out having fun, and she’ll go home at 8 p.m. because she has dance in the morning.”

THE SIDEKICK



RAQUEL A.K.A. ROCKY, 17



As Tessa’s best pal, “if someone upsets her, I’ll defend her,” says Rocky.

MOST LIKELY TO … HAVE HER OWN TV SHOW: “Acting has always been a secret dream of mine,” she says.

THE ALPHA GIRL



KYNDRA, 17



“People like her, people follow her, people are scared of her,” says BFF Cami. As for her enemies, Kyndra says, “Girl drama drives me crazy.”

MOST LIKELY TO … DROP OUT OF SCHOOL: “She just doesn’t care,” says Cami.

