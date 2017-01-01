At 320 Pounds, Divine Teams with Tab Hunter to Bushwhack Westerns

Across the hot sands rides the rugged, square-jawed hero, mounted on the obligatory white horse. How tall he sits in the saddle, in his butch chaps and Stetson hat. Behind him clumps the girl, in a frilly lace outfit set off by gloves, high-button shoes and a satin parasol. Ah, yes, the Old West, where a man was a man and a woman was, uh, a 320-pound transvestite? Obviously, this is not Zane Grey Theater. It’s Lust in the Dust, a send-up of spaghetti Westerns being filmed in and around Santa Fe, starring 1950s matinee idol Tab Hunter, 53, and America’s most notorious drag entertainer, the star of the gross, low-budget 1972 cult classic Pink Flamingos, the one and only (thank goodness) Divine, 38.

Three years after making the controversial, quasi-underground Polyester (the first motion picture in stinky Odorama) for sleaze filmmaker John Waters, Hunter and Divine are at it again, so to speak. Famous for his swept blond wigs, cha-cha heels and tight, sequined, fishtail gowns, Divine is, mildly put, beyond the valley of the dulls. In Lust in the Dust he plays a saloon-singing damsel in distress rescued by Hunter, who does a squinty-eyed Clint Eastwood impression. “Divine is certainly one of my favorite leading ladies and I’ve had a few good ones—Sophia Loren, Rita Hayworth, Natalie Wood,” raves Hunter, whose film career was lower than Death Valley when he signed to co-star in 1981’s Polyester, a satiric look at the leisure-suit set.

The new film promises to be as campily outrageous as its predecessors. Even its title is an in-joke. In 1946, when Gregory Peck and Jennifer Jones filmed the raunchy Western, Duel in the Sun, Peck quipped to Jones that the flick should be called Lust in the Dust. The barb stuck and became the movie’s nickname. This camp version, co-starring Lainie Kazan and Cesar Romero, is set in the fictional town of Chile Verde. It’s being directed by Paul Bartel, who did the 1982 black comedy Eating Raoul. Observes Divine, who’s never had an acting lesson: “The other day I was doing a dying scene and they said, ‘Don’t worry about how long it takes. Jennifer Jones worked on hers for months.’ So they’re always comparing me to her.” In fairness to Jones, he does point out: “I didn’t model my character on anyone in particular. Coming around the mountain in one scene I caught myself in the camera lens, and it was Hedy Lamarr.”

All is not glamour. “They dress you up in these costumes and then hit you with these big bags of dirt,” Divine moans. “So before you go on the set you don’t look anything like you did when you left your trailer.”

And that’s nothing compared to staying on a mule. “That damned animal is always trying to eat my costume,” says Divine, as five crew members try to steady him on the beast. He keeps slipping and then, like the last member of a sinking lifeboat, tries throwing off his parasol and jewelry to lessen the weight. It’s no use. “Get me off this mule,” Divine shrieks. “He can ride me piggyback.” In the interest of Divine’s safety and the mule’s life, the wise decision is made to let the star lead the mule instead of ride it.

Wrestling with co-star Lainie Kazan is a lot easier. The voluptuous Kazan makes quite a sight rolling in the sand with Divine in a fight over the affections of Hunter. A plot device has a treasure map drawn on both ladies’ backsides; the map can only be read by placing the posteriors side by side, a scene sure to be an indelible movie moment.

To Divine, the $3-million film represents a major rise from the underground, and he’s excited. “George Masters is doing my makeup,” he sighs. “I can’t believe that. He’s done Monroe, everybody!” And the sight of Tab still leaves him gaga. “The first day he walked on the set of Polyester I couldn’t believe it. I lost my voice. I thought, ‘Tab Hunter. Here.’ ” Hunter, who’s co-producing with former 20th Century-Fox intern Allan Glaser, 24, takes credit for the original story idea, which he claims to have been carrying around with him for years. Glaser feels the casting of Divine is a real coup. “If Des Moines was ready for Barbra Streisand as a man and Dustin Hoffman as a woman, then they’re ready for Divine.” Getting investors was no problem, he jokes: “Most of them are so square they don’t know what a transvestite is.”

But wait, don’t call Divine a transvestite. He takes umbrage. “A transvestite is someone who wears women’s clothes all the time. My favorite part of drag is getting out of it,” he says. Indeed, it doesn’t look like fun wearing a 40-pound wig in the 90-de-gree New Mexico sun. “Drag is my work clothes,” he adds. “I only put it on when someone pays me to. I don’t do impersonations of famous women the way Charles Pierce, Craig Russell and Jim Bailey do. I’m an entertainer, an actor who specializes in women’s roles.” Divine was born Glenn Milstead in Baltimore. Though legally still Glenn, he always refers to himself as Divine, which leads to some schizophrenia. “I don’t really play Divine,” he says. “My personal name is Divine and I think the confusion comes from Pink Flamingos because that character is also named Divine. But in Female Trouble I was Dawn Davenport; in Polyester, Fran-cine Fishpaw.”

Without dress, wig and makeup, Mil-stead is surprisingly undivine—balding, mild mannered, happy to be in the kitchen rolling out pie dough. That may come as a thunderbolt to those who saw him in the early 1970s when he performed midnight shows with San Francisco’s legendary drag troupe, the Cockettes. Dressed in toreador pants, with bare midriff, he’d prance onstage pushing a shopping cart filled with dead, smelly fish. After smearing the fish over his body, he’d toss them to the screaming audience. “I’m pushing a strong product,” he says. “Divine is a heavy image. She’s big and bad.”

It took a painful adolescence for Milstead, an only child, to declare, “I am what I am.” Growing up, he says, “was hell. I was always fat, and you get a lot of heat when you’re a fat teenager. So I was always trying to compensate for that. I was terrible in phys ed. I didn’t like physics, either. All those sparks just terrified me. So I was thought of as this big nellie queer. I used to get waited for after school by gangs of guys who would beat me up on a daily basis.”

During high school Milstead’s chum, John Waters, suggested the Divine character to him. “We just thought it would be funny,” Divine says. “No one else was playing a blond bombshell. A Marilyn Monroe. A Jayne Mansfield. I didn’t do it to become famous. It was just to have something to do. If you had grown up in Baltimore you’d understand the need to do something.” Using a cheap movie camera, Divine and Waters collaborated on short features, such as Eat Your Makeup, in which models are condemned to eat their makeup and model themselves to death. Divine played Jackie Kennedy in that film. “I was at a party with Jackie a few years ago,” he claims. “We were wearing the same dress. We didn’t talk, just glared at each other across the room.”

After high school Divine tried becoming a hairdresser. He then moved to Provincetown, Mass., opening a second-hand clothing store. After a brief stay in San Francisco, he returned in 1971 to Baltimore where he had a major falling out with his parents, who owned and operated nursery schools. Although he is on good terms with them today, Divine did not speak to his parents for 10 years. “They were an American family with one son and they wanted him to be a doctor or lawyer. Anything but a man in a tight spandex dress,” Divine says. The Milsteads, Frances and Harris, have since retired and moved to Fort Lauderdale. Recalling the feud, Mom says: “We always wanted Glenn to be perfect and were always afraid he would get involved with the wrong kids. The nursery schools were our bread and butter. We didn’t want him to do anything that would disgrace our reputation.”

In 1981, after learning his father had muscular dystrophy, Divine, with great trepidation, decided to visit his parents. “I made sure I had only a couple of hours to stay in case it wasn’t pleasant,” he says. “There was this big ‘Welcome Home’ sign on the door. It was wonderful. None of the past was brought up.”

Well, some of the past was. Divine says he and his family are trying to reestablish communication. “I really love Daddy,” he says. But Dad still can’t get used to his son in dresses. One of Divine’s own greeting cards, showing him behind a big fan, left a strong impression. “I look like I’m nude underneath,” says Divine. “Daddy said, ‘That’s the one your mother loves and she shows it to everybody, but I just can’t.’ Last year I did Thicke of the Night and I called Daddy and told him the show was for him. He liked the show, because when I came back out to be interviewed I wore a three-piece suit.” Says Mom, who has softened her tune: “As long as Glenn’s happy and making money it’s fine. I wish he wasn’t so heavy though. I get so depressed seeing him. Glenn was always such a good-looking boy.” Divine simply shrugs at the criticism. “I went on a diet when I was 16,” he says. “I went from 220 pounds to 140 pounds, where I stayed for a few years. Gradually the weight went back on. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m a fat person,” he concludes. “There are fat people in this world.”

Of the pre-Pink Flamingo years Divine says: “I never thought I was the greatest actor. I’m not Helen Hayes. But I kept going because I thought I had something that could make people laugh. God knows it wasn’t for the money. There wasn’t any.” Indeed, for years Divine and Waters played the college circuit for expenses only. “We traveled around like George and Grade,” Divine says. They made two feature-length films, Mondo Trasho (1969) and Multiple Maniacs (1970), in which Divine is raped by a 15-foot broiled lobster. Then, in 1972, Pink Flamingos, set in Baltimore, featured Divine, as the queen of sleaze, and her troubled family, who were trying to hang on to their title as “the filthiest people alive.” He clinched the title by eating dog excrement, a scene that sent audiences running up the aisles in disgust and catapulted Divine to international cult fame (primarily among homosexuals) as a grotesque of epic dimension. “We played the movie for shock value,” Divine says. “A sort of here-we-are-look-at-us. People say the film is punk. But, of course, it was pre-punk.” After 12 years the $12,000 exercise in bad taste is still popular on college campuses and at midnight screenings. Waters is now at work on a sequel, Flamingos Forever, and a hush-hush script known only as Hatchet Face.

In 1977 Divine starred as a lesbian prison matron in Tom Eyen’s campy London play, Women Behind Bars. Impressed with Divine, Eyen penned him a vehicle, The Neon Woman, about a has-been stripper. Divine opened it in New York, then toured the country for 2½ years. It was Waters’ $300,000 Polyester (the film has grossed $4 million) that introduced Divine to a wider audience.

Divine is praying that Lust in the Dust, to be released this fall, will be his real breakthrough to the straight film audience. His fee is $100,000, plus points. “Money,” he admits, “has been no problem for the past couple of years.” Last year he took his drag disco act on a world tour, earning $250,000. Although Americans have been cool to his recording career, he has had several hits in Europe. Then there’s The Simply Divine Cut-out Doll Book, featuring the performer in various drag ensembles.

Success is a one-and-a-half-carat diamond in his right ear lobe, a Manhattan penthouse and a nice house in Key West. In London talks are under way for a Divine Christmas show. His dream is to play Broadway and—watch out, Shirley MacLaine—to win an Oscar. As for his sexual preferences, Divine insists he’s too career oriented to have time for men or women. “I’d rather go shopping,” he says.

Meanwhile, back at the set: “I have my own trailer with my name written on it,” says Divine. “I never had anything like that before. Every time I walk onto the set five people attack me from different directions—hair and makeup—and I think, ‘What is going on?’ When I was making films before, I would walk right across the room into the scenes and nobody would pay any attention to me. They’ve really spoiled me now.” Forgetting his childhood, his family’s disapproval, the years without money, he gushes: “I love my life! I have no complaints!” Everything is, well, divine.