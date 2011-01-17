GET MORE PUZZLES EVERY DAY!

People.com

ACROSS

1 “I ___ of You” (Elvis Presley hit song)

4 Sandy’s bark in Annie

7 ___ bag (gift pool)

11 Leaning Tower of ___

12 Royal title

13 “Teenage ___ Affair” (hit song by 17 Across)

14 “___ It Up” by Queen

15 Rapper ___ Cube

16 Actor McGregor

17 Twelve-Grammy-winning singer-actress

20 Actor McKellen of The Lord of the Rings

21 Bicycle Thieves director Vittorio ___ (2 wds.)

25 Call Me ___ (Irving Berlin musical)

28 Actor-singer Def of Cadillac Records

29 Rockers Gary Puckett & the Union ___

30 “___ to Billie Joe” by Bobbie Gentry

31 Actor Rockwell

32 Actress Longoria

33 Music genre of Swizz Beatz (husband of 17 Across)

34 Downloadable smartphone or iPod software (abbr.)

35 Burn ___ Reading

37 “___ State of Mind” by 17 Across and Jay-Z

39 Christina Aguilera‘s record label (inits.)

40 The ___ of Bees (starring 17 Across; 2 wds.)

45 M*A*S*H star Alan ___

48 Won ___ (dumpling)

49 “My Sweet ___” by the Beatles

50 Oscar actress Sorvino

51 “No ___” (2007 song by 17 Across)

52 “___ Made to Love Her” (2 wds.)

53 Actor Baldwin

54 Norma ___

55 Singer ___ King Cole

DOWN

1 Jessica ___ of Valentine’s Day

2 Actor Morales

3 Andy ___ (Smokin’ Aces costar of 17 Across)

4 “___ Dream” (Kenny G hit song)

5 Singer ___ James

6 The Element of ___ (album by 17 Across)

7 Sharon ___ of Burn Notice

8 “Skid ___” by Merle Haggard

9 Actress Gardner

10 Actor Affleck (Smokin’ Aces costar of 17 Across)

11 “Harper Valley ___” by Jeannie C. Riley (inits.)

18 As ___ (triple-platinum album by 17 Across; 2 wds.)

19 “___ We Can Can” by the Pointer Sisters

22 Why Did ___ Married? (2 wds.)

23 “People Ain’t No Good” by Nick ___

24 On ___ with (equal to; 2 wds.)

25 For a Few Dollars ___

26 Actor Sandler

27 Actor Johnny ___

28 A ___ of the World

31 “Wall of Sound” music producer Phil ___

34 The Kids ___ All Right

35 Sister ___ 2: Back in the Habit

36 2002 multi-Grammy winner by 17 Across

38 “Soul Man” singer-songwriter Hayes

39 Actress Zellweger

41 The Best of Everything author Jaffe

42 Des Moines is this state’s capital

43 Club for male college students (abbr.)

44 Asner and Helms

45 “I ___ Rock” (2 wds.)

46 Rapper ___ Wayne

47 “Let It Ride” by Dr. ___