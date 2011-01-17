GET MORE PUZZLES EVERY DAY!
ACROSS
1 “I ___ of You” (Elvis Presley hit song)
4 Sandy’s bark in Annie
7 ___ bag (gift pool)
11 Leaning Tower of ___
12 Royal title
13 “Teenage ___ Affair” (hit song by 17 Across)
14 “___ It Up” by Queen
15 Rapper ___ Cube
16 Actor McGregor
17 Twelve-Grammy-winning singer-actress
20 Actor McKellen of The Lord of the Rings
21 Bicycle Thieves director Vittorio ___ (2 wds.)
25 Call Me ___ (Irving Berlin musical)
28 Actor-singer Def of Cadillac Records
29 Rockers Gary Puckett & the Union ___
30 “___ to Billie Joe” by Bobbie Gentry
31 Actor Rockwell
32 Actress Longoria
33 Music genre of Swizz Beatz (husband of 17 Across)
34 Downloadable smartphone or iPod software (abbr.)
35 Burn ___ Reading
37 “___ State of Mind” by 17 Across and Jay-Z
39 Christina Aguilera‘s record label (inits.)
40 The ___ of Bees (starring 17 Across; 2 wds.)
45 M*A*S*H star Alan ___
48 Won ___ (dumpling)
49 “My Sweet ___” by the Beatles
50 Oscar actress Sorvino
51 “No ___” (2007 song by 17 Across)
52 “___ Made to Love Her” (2 wds.)
53 Actor Baldwin
54 Norma ___
55 Singer ___ King Cole
DOWN
1 Jessica ___ of Valentine’s Day
2 Actor Morales
3 Andy ___ (Smokin’ Aces costar of 17 Across)
4 “___ Dream” (Kenny G hit song)
5 Singer ___ James
6 The Element of ___ (album by 17 Across)
7 Sharon ___ of Burn Notice
8 “Skid ___” by Merle Haggard
9 Actress Gardner
10 Actor Affleck (Smokin’ Aces costar of 17 Across)
11 “Harper Valley ___” by Jeannie C. Riley (inits.)
18 As ___ (triple-platinum album by 17 Across; 2 wds.)
19 “___ We Can Can” by the Pointer Sisters
22 Why Did ___ Married? (2 wds.)
23 “People Ain’t No Good” by Nick ___
24 On ___ with (equal to; 2 wds.)
25 For a Few Dollars ___
26 Actor Sandler
27 Actor Johnny ___
28 A ___ of the World
31 “Wall of Sound” music producer Phil ___
34 The Kids ___ All Right
35 Sister ___ 2: Back in the Habit
36 2002 multi-Grammy winner by 17 Across
38 “Soul Man” singer-songwriter Hayes
39 Actress Zellweger
41 The Best of Everything author Jaffe
42 Des Moines is this state’s capital
43 Club for male college students (abbr.)
44 Asner and Helms
45 “I ___ Rock” (2 wds.)
46 Rapper ___ Wayne
47 “Let It Ride” by Dr. ___