Armie Hammer

SEXY MAN OF THE WEEK

SEXIEST MAN ALIVE ISSUE ON SALE NOV. 19

AGE 24

HOMETOWN L.A.

HOW YOU KNOW HIM

He’s getting Oscar buzz for playing Harvard’s prep-tastic Winklevoss twins (yes, both of ’em) in The Social Network.

ADONIS WHO?

To play the Olympic rowers, “I was training four hours a day”-right before his May wedding to journalist Elizabeth Chambers. “For the honeymoon, any chance I got, I was the shirtless guy!”

CHIVALRY ISN’T DEAD

“I open doors for my wife,” says the great-grandson of tycoon Armand Hammer. “And I try to make little things regular: hiding notes, stuff like that.”

OPPOSITES ATTRACT

“I’m more of a hippie, and she’s more hardcore,” says the 6’5″ actor of his wife. “She keeps me grounded.”