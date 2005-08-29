Angelina Jolie: Family Outings

Maddox Jolie likes hanging with Brad Pitt as much as Angelina Jolie does: The guys read, play on the beach, ride dirt bikes. But in Manhattan last week, the 4-year-old and his new sister, 7-month-old Zahara, were digging alone time with Mom. In town to begin filming the thriller The Good Shepherd, costarring Matt Damon and directed by Robert De Niro, Jolie, 30, took the opportunity to take the focus off her romance with Pitt (who, a source says, was in town before heading to Canada to film The Assassination of Jesse James) and treat her kids to urban-kid pleasures from museums to movies to plenty of toy shopping. On Aug. 11 the three stopped at Lee’s Art Shop, where Jolie picked out, among other things, a $13 temporary-tattoo kit for Maddox—though when he presented more toys to her, she told him, “We bought enough today.”