And Then There Were Two: the Long Arm of the Law Plucks Dalton Young from His Billboard

After six months camped out on a billboard trying to outlast two competitors and win an $18,000 mobile home (PEOPLE, March 28), Dalton Young was getting bored and wondering if he ought to come down. Late last month the Whitehall Township (Pa.) police made the decision for him, climbing up a ladder provided by radio station WSAN, the contest sponsor, and bringing Young, 23, down in handcuffs. He was later released on $2,500 bond, charged with selling a half ounce of marijuana to an undercover police officer.

According to Young, the policeman, Dennis Peters, 31, visited the billboard early in March and asked if Young ever “got high.” Young said he did. Later, he says, Peters returned, explaining that he had just taken a job in the Allentown area and didn’t know where to buy grass. “Finally I said I’d try to get him half an ounce,” says Young. “More than anything, I wanted to get the guy off my back.”

Young’s arrest led to speculation that he had been turned in originally by one of his fellow contestants or even by sponsors of the contest, who have grown uncomfortable with the negative publicity surrounding it. “We don’t really know who the source of our information was,” says Whitehall Township Police Chief Frederic A. Conjour. “We’d gotten two or three anonymous calls saying there was something funny going on down at the billboard.” Young’s attorney, Richard Makoul, considers what happened next a textbook case of entrapment. “The cop befriends Dalton,” he says. “He sits around and smokes pot with him, and gives him a hardship story about how he can’t get any grass. Dalton is nice; he gives him a little and takes $20. Then the guy tries to make more buys, but Dalton refuses to sell him any more. The police know Dalton Young isn’t a drug dealer.”

The arrest has irritated some Whitehall Township officials, who regard the billboard contest as an ongoing nuisance and are considering legal action to stop it. MacArthur Road, where the billboard is located, just over the town line from Allentown, is the busiest shopping area in the Lehigh Valley, and officials want commerce to proceed unimpeded. “At the beginning the contest was a novelty,” says Whitehall Township Executive Edward J. Galgon. “People said, ‘Let’s go see those guys and do a little shopping.’ Now people say, ‘This is the place where the guy was selling drugs.’ When the publicity was good, all the stories said the billboard was in Allentown. Now they say it’s in Whitehall.”

Despite such sentiments, Love Homes, which is supplying first prize, has no plans to cancel the contest. The company’s executive vice-president, Rick Thompson, says that Love has renewed an offer—made earlier to all three contestants—to give each of the remaining men a used mobile home, but that both have refused. The company has no hard feelings toward Young, he says. “We still feel Dalton’s a hell of a guy. We would want to give him third prize.” Unfortunately for Young, most of the third prize is given not by Love but by WSAN’s owner, multimillionaire Harold Fulmer, who was offering a year rent-free in one of his apartment complexes and a meal a day for three months at one of his 14 McDonald’s franchises. “Our attorneys are looking into the courses of action that are open to us,” says a Fulmer spokesman. “Nobody expected there’d be glitches like this.”

Back on the board, meanwhile, Young’s former rival, Mike MacKay, 31, says of Dalton: “He was the kind of guy you’d want for a neighbor. I think they ought to let him back up.” “If he’s innocent,” says Ron Kistler, 25, the other contestant, “it’s not fair that he was made to go down.” For the moment Young has not been disqualified, but he has vowed not to return to the heights. “It wouldn’t be fair to the other guys,” he says. “Anyway, going up again would be going back to what got me in trouble in the first place. You’re so vulnerable up there.” In fact, says Young, he probably would have come down by this summer. “My main goal wasn’t the mobile home,” he says. “It was not to be considered a quitter. If I’d come down of my own free will, I would have been. This way, I’m not.”