And the Award Goes to ...

WINNERS’ CIRCLE

Their show beat his for top comedy honors at the Jan. 23 ceremony, but the Glee cast was starstruck, chanting “Al-ec! Al-ec!” until the 30 Rock star (and Best Actor winner) joined them in PEOPLE’s backstage photo booth. “They’re incredible,” says Baldwin. “They’re taking over the world.”

SANDRA’S DATE NIGHT!

“I would much rather go to his events,” Sandra Bullock said of her “hot” husband, Jesse James. “I love nothing more than watching him do what he does.” But, she added, “he looks good in a suit!”

DREW’S MOMENT

“I feel really sick and nervous!” Drew Barrymore admitted to the A-list crowd as she won a statue for Grey Gardens.

WINNING SMILE

“I made a bet with our driver—my money was on Meryl,” the Best Actress winner says of fellow nominee Meryl Streep. Says her Proposal costar Betty White: “[Sandra] is the epitome of what a movie star should be.”

THREE NINE BEAUTIES

Nine‘s Kate Hudson, Marion Cotillard and Penélope Cruz reunite for some girl time in the Shrine Auditorium.

PARTY TIME

“This is bananas!” Precious star Gabourey Sidibe (in an amethyst Pamella Roland gown with 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer) said of her whirlwind year.

COUPLES’ NIGHT OUT

How do The Closer nominee Kyra Sedgwick and her husband of 21 years, Taking Chance Best Actor winner Kevin Bacon, prep together for the red carpet? “It’s X-rated!” teased Sedgwick (in Vera Wang).

CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION

With his Hodgkin’s lymphoma in remission, Michael C. Hall’s Best Actor win for Dexter is “a shock of positive energy,” says Hall (with wife Jennifer Carpenter).

CRAZY IN LOVE

Jeff Bridges singled out his wife of 32 years, Sue, while accepting his award for Best Actor in Crazy Heart, calling her “my main teacher.”

DASHING DUO

The day after his Haiti telethon raised more than $61 million, Clooney caught up with Warren Beatty at the PEOPLE-sponsored afterparty.

Life Achievement Award winner Betty White mixed her trademark humor—joking that she’d “had” some of the stars in the room—with emotion: “I will never forget this night.”

BELLA SOPHIA!

Nine stars Daniel Day-Lewis and Sophia Loren catch up with the film’s director, Rob Marshall (center).

FOR MORE, GO TO PEOPLE.COM/SAGAWARDS