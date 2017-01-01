An Enfant Terrible Grows Up—a Bit

Ever since he fled Russia and the Kirov Ballet for the West in 1961, Rudolf Nureyev has been the reigning enfant terrible of dance. At a post-performance party in London, he greeted the outstretched hand of a Sunday Times critic with his foot—to kiss. At even the most elegant restaurants, he insists on keeping his hat on while he devours two steaks at a sitting, washed down with tea and then Russian—never Polish—vodka. Nureyev’s friends are accustomed to being summoned to his quarters, currently a suite in Paris’s Grand Hotel, to admire his wardrobe. Observes PEOPLE Paris correspondent Rudi Chelminski: “He has all the arrogance of a 17th century Chinese emperor.”

Now that his dancing days are numbered, however, there are unmistakable signs that Nureyev has begun to mellow. The tantrums are fewer, as are the all-night revels that earned him the moniker “le Moujik” (the Peasant) in Paris. When he is not rehearsing, giving lessons—his newest pupil is Princess Margaret—or dashing from one engagement to the next, the mercurial star, who now sports a more youthful-looking short haircut, cheerfully signs autographs and even submits to an occasional interview. “I have found now that it is easier than not to be polite,” he concedes. “I am older. I learn by time and experience.”

Rivals are beginning to appear, notably Mikhail Baryshnikov, 26, who defected from the Kirov last June. But for now, Rudolf (he dislikes the nickname “Rudi”) remains ballet’s supreme superstar. To his credit, he has tirelessly danced across the U.S., bringing ballet to Cincinnati, Houston and even Cupertino, Calif. But when it comes to money, he follows the example of Nijinsky and demands his fee in cash—usually from $3,500 to $10,000 per performance—which he then tosses into his suitcase. For years he wore a money belt—until he learned about savings banks. He can easily afford his outrageous collection of sable hats, high-heeled suede boots and snakeskin suits. In addition, Nureyev owns a Mercedes and luxurious houses in London and the South of France.

Much of his time, of course, is spent on the road. When in New York, he often stays with Monique Van Vooren, one of Andy Warhol’s underground stars. His other longtime American pal is Lee Radziwill, whom he refers to as “Madame la Princesse.” But when she hosted her own TV talk show, Radziwill made the mistake of asking Rudolf if he would ever marry. Shot back Nureyev: “One doesn’t expect such silly questions from an old friend.”