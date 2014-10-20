America's Most Notorious

Casey Anthony

Convicted of lying to police, she was acquitted of murdering 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2011, sparking mass protests. Now 28, she lives alone in Florida.

Ted Bundy

Convicted of three murders and having confessed to 30 more, he was executed in a Florida electric chair in 1989.

John Wayne Gacy

The part-time clown was executed by lethal injection in ’94 for murdering 33 men and teenage boys.

Adam Lanza

The 20-year-old shot 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 before killing himself.

Ted Kaczynski

Now 72, the Unabomber is serving life for killing three and injuring 23 with mail bombs from 1978 to ’95.

O.J. Simpson

Although acquitted of murdering his wife and her friend in 1994, he later faced civil penalties. He’s now serving a maximum of 33 years in prison for a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Charles Stuart

Blaming a phantom Boston carjacker, he shot and killed his pregnant wife in 1989 and later killed himself.

Mark David Chapman

Sentenced to 20 years to life for killing John Lennon in 1980, Chapman, 59, remains in jail in New York.

Angelo Buono & Kenneth Bianchi

Bianchi murdered five women. Buono was convicted of killing nine. Together they became the Hillside Stranglers. Bianchi is still in prison; Buono died in 2002.

Seung-Hui Cho

The English major, 23, killed 32 students and teachers at Virginia Tech before turning a gun on himself in 2007.

Marshall Applewhite

In March 1997 the Heaven’s Gate cult leader encouraged 39 followers to commit mass suicide.

Lyle & Erik Menendez

Now 46 and 43, the brothers are serving life sentences in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion.

Diane Downs

The Oregon mom shot her three kids (killing one) in 1983 to be with a lover. Now 59, she remains in jail.

Andrew Cunanan

In his 1997 crime spree, he killed five people, including designer Gianni Versace. He shot himself eight days later.

David Berkowitz

The Son of Sam, now 61, is serving six consecutive 25-to-life sentences for a 1976 to ’77 N.Y.C. murder spree.

Ariel Castro

In prison for kidnapping and holding three women captive for several years, he hanged himself in 2013.

Jeffrey Dahmer

Convicted of dismembering and killing 16 men and boys—and then eating some of them—he was killed in prison in ’94.

Sante & Kenny Kimes

The mother-son grifters killed a N.Y.C. widow to steal her $7 million townhouse in 1998. Kenny, 39, is in prison. Sante died in May.

John Gotti

The Gambino crime family’s “Dapper Don” died in 2002 while serving a life sentence for racketeering and murder.

Richard Ramirez

The Night Stalker killed 13 in California home invasions in the 1980s. He died of cancer on death row in 2013.

Scott Peterson

Now 41, he’s on death row for the 2002 murder of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner.

Marybeth Tinning

Serving 20 years to life for killing her daughter in ’85, she denied killing her seven other kids.

John Allen Muhammad

The D.C. Sniper, whose 2002 shooting spree killed 10, was executed in 2009 at age 48.

Jim Jones

The cult founder led 909 people to commit suicide in Jonestown, Guyana, in 1978.

David Koresh

The Branch Davidian leader and 74 cult members died after a 1993 FBI standoff.

Gary Ridgway

The Green River Killer murdered 49 women in the ’80s and ’90s. Now 65, he is serving life in prison.

Susan Smith

In ’94 the South Carolina mom let her car roll into a lake with her two sons strapped inside. She’s up for parole in 2024.

John Hinckley Jr.

His ’81 assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan landed him in a psychiatric facility. Now 59, he’s there part-time.

Timothy McVeigh

In ’95 he detonated a truck bomb that killed 168 people in Oklahoma City. He was executed in 2001 at age 33.

Dennis Rader

The BTK Killer—victims were bound, tortured and killed—murdered 10 people from ’74 to ’91. He’s serving life.

Jodi Arias

The 34-year-old was found guilty in ’13 of stabbing and shooting her ex-lover. She faces the death penalty.

Robert Chambers

The Preppy Killer served 15 years for killing Jennifer Levin in N.Y.C.’s Central Park in 1986. He’s now in jail for dealing cocaine.

Eric Harris & Dylan Klebold

The teens shot 12 students and a teacher, and then themselves, during a ’99 rampage at Colorado’s Columbine High School.

Claus von Bülow

Convicted for—then acquitted of—trying to kill his socialite wife, Sunny, with insulin in ’80, he’s now 88 and lives in London.

Aileen Wuornos

The Florida prostitute was convicted of killing six men in 1989 and ’90. She was executed in 2002.

Joran van der Sloot

The prime suspect in the ’05 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba is jailed in Peru for another murder.