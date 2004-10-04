All Their Lovin

It was in 1998, during a household move, says former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, that he came across a big blue trunk, “like Aladdin’s cave.” Inside, along with mementos like the outfit he wore for 1967’s Magical Mystery Tour, was a shoebox—long forgotten—containing scores of postcards sent to him by bandmates John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

The result is Postcards from the Boys, a just-published compilation of 51 of the missives with commentary by Starr, 64, who lives in England, L.A. and Monte Carlo with his wife of 23 years, Barbara Bach. Ringo says he has no one favorite: “They’re all really interesting to me.” Taken as a whole, he writes, they show that even when the Liverpool lads were apart, there was always “a lot of contact, a lot of thought. The relationship never went away.”