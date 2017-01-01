After Debbie's Ordeal of Terror, a Day of Joy

All babies are miracles to their parents, but Deborah and Karl Dortzbach have special reason to ascribe the birth last month of 8 lb., 14 oz. Joshua Timothy to divine providence.

Five months ago, Debbie—a pregnant 24-year-old missionary nurse—was kidnapped by rebels in Ethiopia. Another nurse was senselessly killed, and Debbie, who is from a devout Bible-Fellowship family in Freehold, N.J., was prodded at gunpoint on a two-hour run deep into the mountains. After praying daily for three weeks in a lonely shepherd’s hut, Debbie won over her captors. They told her they hoped she would have a son and released her to a joyous homecoming in the U.S. (PEOPLE, July 29).

Joshua was born in Philadelphia, where Karl is studying at Westminster Theological Seminary. “He was named Joshua,” Debbie explains, “because the name means ‘the Lord is salvation.’ ” Eventually, they hope Joshua will become a missionary, too.

This year Debbie and Karl are writing a book about their ordeal. After Karl’s graduation, they look forward to returning to the field. The country they asked to be sent to: Ethiopia.