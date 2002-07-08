About Face

Carissa Bellanca-Kellogg sits waiting in the examination room of a Los Angeles hospital when a stranger with movie-star looks pops in unannounced. Born with a cleft palate and other facial deformities, Carissa, 14, is usually shy and somber, but when Louise Ashby asks, ” When’s your next surgery?” the girl’s reticence evaporates. “Next year,” she says. “I’ve already had 12 operations, but the doctor still has to do a little work on my nose.” “Well, it looks great to me,” says Ashby, embracing a grinning Carissa. “You’re very brave.”

So is Ashby. In 1992 she was a 21-year-old model and aspiring actress who had moved to Hollywood from London. Weeks after her arrival, her face was horribly disfigured in a car wreck. Restoring her features took 12 surgeries, 10 years and 238 titanium staples and bits of mesh, all of which remain embedded in her skull and jaw.

Now 31, Ashby is using what she wryly calls her “million-dollar face”—financed by an insurance settlement, it cost about that much to repair—to help those who can’t afford to fix their own. Six months ago she became the spokeswoman for the nonprofit Facing Forward Foundation (FFF), which provides free or low-cost surgery for disfigured kids from around the country at UCLA’s Mattel Children’s Hospital. “I went from looking like a monster to, I’m told, beautiful,” says Ashby, whose position is unpaid. “What better gift to give the man who has given me my life back?”

That man is her surgeon, Dr. Henry Kawamoto, 55, director of the hospital’s craniofacial clinic and founder of FFF. Since he started the organization in 1981, it has subsidized the cost of hospital facilities, drugs and other essentials for some 6,300 kids (its doctors operate free of charge). By the time Ashby offered to take the reins, says Kawamoto, FFF was out of cash and “pretty much dormant.” Now she’s trying to wake it up by touting the foundation on talk shows, planning fund-raisers and assembling a board of directors that includes top surgeons and actress Minnie Driver. Ashby’s goal this year is to raise $6 million, enough to cover care for dozens of patients. Driver, for one, believes she’ll succeed. Ashby, she says, “is the person you want to be seated next to at dinner. Her courage is inspiring.”

And contagious, says Gena Detillier, a New Orleans skin-care specialist whose face still bears the marks of a 1988 crash. “She helped me find peace,” says Detillier, 35, who contacted Ashby after seeing her on TV. “When I told her about the hospital not allowing mirrors in my room because they didn’t want me to see myself, Louise knew how I felt.”

Ashby also knew the feeling didn’t have to last. “I had good reason to stay depressed,” says the Australian native, who with her four siblings was raised in London by actress Linda King and talent agent John Ashby, now 57. “I lost my mother to cancer, then I lost my face. But I believe life has so much to offer. Why should we waste it?”

That attitude explains why Ashby doesn’t hate the 74-year-old retired doctor who struck her Mustang head-on. She even held the door for him during a court appearance. (She sued him for negligence and they settled for an undisclosed sum.) “His eyes filled with tears and he said, ‘I’m so sorry,’ ” says Ashby, who smiled in return.

Although the crash derailed her career—she lives mostly on her settlement and the advance for her recent memoir, Magic of the Mask—Ashby has still managed to land a few acting jobs. Her first one came in 1997, as a secretary in the film Death Valley. At the time, she still had three operations to go, and she hadn’t applied her makeup when co-star Eric Roberts entered her trailer. ” ‘Wow, they’ve done a great job on you!’ ” Ashby recalls him saying. ” ‘Are you in the death scene?’ ” “Actually,” she told the chagrined Roberts, “this is my real face.”

It’s one that her actor boyfriend, Jimmy Quill, 33, adores-though her work for FFF, which includes hospital visits around the country, leaves little time for togetherness. “My dream was to be an actress, but the reality is better,” says Ashby. “What I’ve been through has made me able to touch other people’s lives. I can’t be anything but grateful.”

Christina Cheakalos



Ron Arias in Los Angeles