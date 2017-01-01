A Wisconsin Don Quixote Takes the Side of the Windmills

Mantis-like, the spindly yellow tower stretches 80 feet into the frigid Wisconsin sky. To neighbors of Congressman Henry Reuss, his three-legged windmill is an anomaly to be looked at askance. To Reuss’s skeptical wife, Margaret, it is an intruder repulsed from her vegetable garden. But to Reuss himself, a 63-year-old liberal Democrat from Milwaukee who is chairman of the powerful House Committee on Banking and Currency, it is the energy source of the future.

A passionate advocate of fuel conservation, Reuss had the windmill installed at his North Lake, Wise, summer home last September after overcoming the objections of neighbors. They suspected, among other things, that the tower might collapse on their homes. “My wife became almost hostile,” recalls Reuss, who actually proposed planting the thing among her tomatoes. “I didn’t take kindly to it,” admits Mrs. Reuss, “so I got them to put it on top of a nearby hill.”

Built by Windworks, a group of young architects under the sponsorship of inventor-philosopher R. Buckminster Fuller, the structure is designed to generate power whenever breezes exceed eight mph. Hooked into the lines of the Wisconsin Electric Power Co., Reuss’s personal generating plant can either draw additional electricity from the utility’s sources or, as Reuss sometimes fantasizes, feed back a surplus.

Reuss is undiscouraged by his windmill’s $5,000 price tag and its uneconomical output. Though it produces some 400 kilowatt hours of electricity per month, about 70 percent of his needs, the cost is roughly double the electric company’s price. Ever the optimist, Reuss dreams of the day when “a meterman will come to my door and say, ‘Why, Mr. Reuss, we owe you $1.38.’ ”