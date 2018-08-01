A Princess with Portfolio

Princess Elizabeth of Toro has just about run out of jobs to give up. She is an ex-lawyer, ex-model, ex-actress and now an ex-ambassador, having shed that title to become the new Foreign Minister of Uganda. Daughter of the King of Toro, Elizabeth went into self-imposed exile and out of her position as Uganda’s only female barrister when regional kingdoms like Toro were abolished in 1967. Her willowy beauty carried her into modeling in London, Paris and New York, and then into films, including the 1970 hit Cotton Comes to Harlem. When General Idi Amin took control of Uganda in 1971, he offered her the post of ambassador to the United Nations. Elizabeth’s delicate elegance is a striking contrast to Amin’s surly bulk, but the two have long shared a mutual admiration. She took the U.N. job and was given additional duties as roving ambassador. Early this year Amin named her his envoy to Egypt. But before she could take up the post, Amin decided to keep her in Kampala as Uganda’s first woman cabinet member. The decision has been enormously popular, and already a new perfume has been concocted in her honor, a scent from the frangipani bush which will be named “the breath of Uganda.”