A Civil Warrior

It happens every Christmas in lots of homes, so Anne Anderson didn’t think much about it when her entire family came down with colds in December 1971. By the end of January, though, her 3½-year-old son, Jimmy, was still sick. The diagnosis could hardly have been worse: Jimmy had leukemia. He died nine painful years later, though not before developing a fondness for Chinese food and building model hot rods.

Anderson’s eight-year legal battle to assign responsibility for Jimmy’s cancer (believed to have been caused by polluted drinking water) formed the basis for Jonathan Harr’s 1995 bestseller A Civil Action. The film adaptation, starring John Travolta as her high-living lawyer Jan Schlichtmann, earned $15.2 million in its first weekend of national release. (Anderson is portrayed by Kathleen Quinlan.) Yet far from feeling gratification that her story will reach new audiences, Anderson, 62, resents the book and film’s focus on Schlichtmann–how he lost his Porsche, his house and his law firm fighting the case–while depicting her family’s suffering as mere backdrop to the legal drama. “I’m sorry, but I can’t feel sorry for Jan as he goes off to replenish himself in Hawaii,” she says of one incident in the book and movie. “There was no rest for me.”

Part of her anger is personal–she feels Schlichtmann botched the case and emerged a hero. But it is also painfully clear that Anderson–now divorced from her husband and living alone in the same three-bedroom house where Jimmy first became ill–still dwells in grief that no movie can erase. “Take all the money, take everything I have,” she says. “Just give me a piece of Jimmy.”

The youngest daughter of a fruit wholesaler and an accountant raised in Somerville, Mass., Anderson and her then husband, Charles Anderson, a computer analyst for GTE, moved to working-class East Woburn, a suburb of Boston, in 1965. For almost seven years, she was active in town and church life while happily raising their three children: Christine, now 36, Chuck, 32, and Jimmy.

But when Jimmy became ill, he became her life. Chuck, now a software designer with two daughters, remembers “seeing my mother sitting in a chair and stroking his head, and the hair just falling out.” And because his mom was often at the hospital, “my sister and I spent a lot of time at home without a parent.” Christine, now a homemaker expecting her fourth child, says her mother “was tired all the time. She hardly slept. She didn’t eat right. She did nothing for her own life. Nothing.” Agrees Rev. Bruce A. Young of the town’s Trinity Episcopal Church: “She was preoccupied with keeping her son alive at all costs and being very angry that he was being denied a childhood.”

Anderson’s single-minded devotion led in part to the breakup of her 19-year marriage in 1980. (Charles, who lives in Toronto and has since remarried, was not involved in the lawsuit and was not available to speak to PEOPLE.) The next year, Jimmy’s health worsened, and on Jan. 18, at age 12, he died.

The Andersons’ tragedy might have been just another sad story of an unfairly abbreviated life. But in late 1979, the Woburn Daily Times reported that two wells supplying drinking water to their neighborhood had been shut down because they were contaminated by an industrial solvent known as TCE, a suspected carcinogen. Meanwhile, seven more children in East Woburn (pop. 36,000) had developed leukemia. (Five of the children have since died.)

Led by Anderson, the families hired Schlichtmann; in May 1982 he filed suit against Beatrice Foods and the chemical company W.R. Grace. Both owned local plants deemed by scientists to be likely sources of the water’s contamination. Before the trial began in 1986, Anderson insisted money was irrelevant; she only wanted the companies to admit their guilt and apologize for the death of her son. But that same year, a jury found Beatrice not liable for any contamination. W.R. Grace later settled for $8 million. After paying off $2.6 million in legal costs and Schlichtmann’s 28 percent cut of $2.2 million, each family received $455,000. There was no admission of guilt. There was no apology.

Anderson, who has worked as a library assistant in the Woburn District Court Law Library since Jimmy’s death, believes Schlichtmann is partly to blame for the Pyrrhic victory. “He was working for his reputation and not for the children,” she says. “I know Jan worked very hard, and he was very frustrated, but I know his temperament did him in, and his ego, and his inability to work within the system.” Others disagree. “Jan did a great job with what he had,” says Donna Robbins, whose son Robbie died of leukemia in 1981. “He made mistakes. He’d be the first one to tell you that. But I appreciate everything he and his partners did.”

Schlichtmann, who became a specialist in environmental law after the Woburn case, insists that the families did triumph in the end. In December 1986, as he vacationed in Hawaii, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a report blaming W.R. Grace and Beatrice for contaminating the city wells. The EPA threatened legal action against the companies, which consented to pay for a 50-year, $69.4 million cleanup of the contaminated land. East Woburn now draws its water from clean wells in western Woburn. “The families did not get all things that fairness and justice demanded, but they obtained a more enduring victory,” says Schlichtmann, 47, who lives in Beverly, Mass., with wife Claudia Barragan, a homemaker, and their two children. “The story has reached millions of people, and with the movie it will reach tens of millions.” As a result, he says, “other communities will learn, so they will not have to suffer as Woburn suffered. The lesson of Woburn is that our ignorance will destroy us.” Actress Quinlan says she hopes the film “brings home that all this stuff is in our backyard, and that it gives us a little teaspoon of courage to stand up when something’s not right.”

Anderson says she admires Quinlan’s portrayal of her, but feels the book and the movie should have “come down harder on the system and the way it failed us.” Those responsible for the chemical dumping “look at their intact families on Thanksgiving and don’t give a damn about what happened to us,” she says. “I guess I’m still angry.” In addition, she says, both book and film portray the families as “poor souls that needed help and thank God [Schlichtmann] was here. It really wasn’t like that. There was a lot of strength in us, and I don’t think that really came across.”

Author Harr says Anderson’s disdain for A Civil Action “absolutely staggers me. No one who reads this book comes away with anything but great sympathy and huge admiration for her.” From the start, he adds, “my aim was not so much to write about the families but about the process, the law. It does begin with the families. You can’t write the story without them. But Jan was, throughout this, the subject that I was focused on.”

Which, says Anderson, is the reason her struggle continues. “It’s important that another side of the story be told,” she says. “The story was really about the children and what happened to them–and what happened because of them.” The source of her fighting will is easily traced. On his way to the hospital for spinal taps or shots, she recalls, Jimmy would “put his little hand in mine. He knew that unspeakable things were going to be done to him, but he never said a word. He was just a brave little boy.” Looking back, she says, “his disposition was a lot like mine. He had a temper, and a streak of stubbornness, and a great sense of humor. I drew my strength from Jimmy.”

Dan Jewel

Mark Dagostino in East Woburn