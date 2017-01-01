A Cad for All Seasons

AS BRITISH POLITICO FRANCIS URquhart, actor Ian Richardson is prime evil, a breathtakingly sinister minister in a Savile Row suit. In the 1991 BBC miniseries House of Cards, later a hit on PBS, Urquhart poisoned a onetime ally and, without changing his ever-equable expression, threw his mistress off the roof of the House of Commons. In To Play the King, the sequel that concludes this week, Prime Minister Urquhart—F.U. to his friends—schemes to dethrone a meddlesomely idealistic king who bears an unsettling resemblance to England’s real-life future monarch. “Deeper than love, deeper than lust,” Urquhart rhapsodizes, in Richard III-like soliloquy, “is the getting of it all, the seizing and the holding on, the jaws locked, biting into power.”

The performance is delicious, malicious—and believable enough to make actor Richardson nervous. “I’m not at all like Urquhart,” Richardson, 59, insists, jaw unclenched, as he relaxes in the sunny drawing room of his Victorian house in London’s bohemian Battersea section. For one thing, he declares, “I think Charles is going to be an excellent king. It’s just a pity about his marriage.” Moreover, he confesses, unlike the icy-calm PM he plays, “I’m rather neurotic.” As proof, he produces a small greenish rock that he kneads constantly. It’s a gift from Richardson’s wife of 33 years, Maroussia Frank, 53, a half-Russian former actress and mother of the couple’s two grown sons. “When I was working or sitting in the theater, I used to tug at my tie or the button of my jacket, and Maroussia got bored stitching buttons back on, so she gave it to me,” he says. “It’s practically paper-thin, but it has traveled all over the world.”

So, finally, has the Scottish-born Richardson’s celebrity. It is no small irony that a man who was for 15 years one of the leading members of Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company was, until recently, best known in America for the 1990 TV commercial in which he pulls up in a Rolls-Royce and says, “Pardon me…but do you have any Grey Poupon?”

Not surprisingly, Richardson is relishing the accolades—among other things. “When you’re pushing 60, you don’t expect to be asked to play the romantic scenes,” he says. “But now I’ve had two pretty girls in my arms [Susannah Harker played his mistress in House; Kitty Aldridge succeeds her in King]. Someone said I’m the oldest sex symbol in the business.”

Maroussia, who acted with Ian in 10 plays until she retired to raise their sons, Jeremy, now 32, and Miles, 30, appreciates her husband’s newfound charisma. “Playing good people is very dull,” she says. “Baddies are the best.”

Her spouse agrees. “Even at an early age I was fascinated by villainy,” he says. The eldest of three children of John Richardson, a biscuit-factory worker in Edinburgh, and his wife, Margaret, a homemaker, Ian was packed off with his sisters to the local cinema for Saturday matinees. There, though he idolized Errol Flynn, he was even more intrigued by the suave skulduggery of Basil Rathbone and Claude Rains. But it wasn’t until, at 12, he stirringly recited an Armistice Day-poem at a Tynecastle school assembly that he realized his calling. “It was the first indication I had of the power that an actor can exert over a group of people,” he says, “and I found that extremely attractive.”

In 1958, a year after graduating from Glasgow’s College of Dramatic Art, Richardson got a contract with the Birmingham Repertory Theatre Company. It was there that Peter Hall, director of what would become RSC in Stratford, spoiled him playing Hamlet and, impressed by what one of Richardson’s professors had called his God-given voice, lured him away in 1960. Later that year, while rehearsing for the role of Prince of Arragon in the RSC’s The Merchant of Venice, Tan found himself being tutored in his “Royal-speak” accent by Maroussia, who had been cast as his mother. Rowing up and down the river Avon during their tutorials, the two fell in love. They married 10 months later.

Over the next decade Richardson rose steadily through RSC ranks, achieving his greatest success as the assassinated French revolutionary Marat in the RSC’s acclaimed 1966 staging of Marat/Sade. The role also earned him notoriety as the first Broadway actor ever to bare his backside. Richardson says that at first he could not understand the curious noise that arose every time he stepped out of the bath: the sound of opera glasses colliding with theatergoers’ spectacles. “I was always acutely aware of the exposure from then on,” he says dryly.

In 1974, Richardson suffered a breakdown. “I just crumbled from overwork,” he says. “I knew there was something wrong when I started yelling at my dresser one day that I couldn’t stand metal coat hangers and started throwing them out of my dressing room.” After a three-week stay at a London psychiatric clinic, he was back on the boards. In 1976 he left the RSC for a one-year run as Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady. Then TV roles—mostly Urquhartesque heavies—began coming his way.

Post-Urquhart, Richardson says he’d like lo take a break from villainy and try his hand at comedy. While awaiting the right script, he and Maroussia are retreating to their principal home, Le Coq d’Or, a modest estate in Provence, where Ian lends his fruit trees (lemons, oranges and cherries), reads Dickens and Trollope and, with his wife, “entertains like crazy,” he says, “because all our friends come down.” But their idyll will last only till July. The reason, says Richardson gloomily: “Mr. and Mrs. Butcher and Mr. and Mrs. Plumber, coming down from Paris, cluttering the place up with their wretched families and their ears and their dogs.” He scowls, then permits himself a small, secret smile; Urquharl would know what to do.

MICHAEL A. LIPTON



LAURA SANDERSON HEALY in London