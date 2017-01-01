11 Amerasian Kids Leave Vietnam and Happily Embrace Their U.S. Families

They are known as Amerasians, a suitably awkward term that attempts to bridge two vastly different cultures and distant continents. They are the estimated 20,000 war babies born of American men and Vietnamese mothers, children for whom the bitterness between the place of their birth and the land of their fathers is not only a problem of international relations but a source of relentless anxiety. Growing up in Vietnam, many have struggled toward adolescence as mixed-race outcasts with little hope for the future. Last week, however, their prospects brightened when 11 youngsters, the largest group of children ever permitted legally to leave Vietnam, joined their kinfolk in America. Accompanied by members of the Philadelphia-based Pearl S. Buck Foundation and other private groups which have long fought for their emigration, the children and nine of their Vietnamese relatives arrived in the U.S. They had been allowed to leave suddenly by the Hanoi government, which claims it wants to “release” all Amerasian offspring. The 11 children, selected by Vietnamese officials from a list of some 90 youngsters compiled mainly by the U.S. State Department, settled into eight different families. PEOPLE correspondents visited six of them as they were enjoying their long-awaited reunions.

Finding love deep in the heart of Texas

Young Michael Reighard’s arrival in Garland, Texas, came later than planned; the slight, 50-pound 9-year-old was hospitalized for exhaustion after landing in L.A. For his father, Robert, 32, and his mother, Dãng, 33, the delay added one more agonizing day to a nearly 10-year wait. The disappointment was softened by a phone call from their son, whose first words were, “Mom, is that you?”

As an Army staff sergeant with 14 months of Vietnam duty back in 1973, Reighard was given only two hours’ notice that he was being evacuated back to the States. After racing across Saigon to pick up his wife and 3-month-old son, he was horrified to learn that the boy had been taken by his grandmother only hours earlier on a 150-mile bus trip to visit relatives. Fearing for Dãng’s life if he left her behind (she had worked as a secretary for both U.S. and South Vietnamese governments), Reighard rushed his tearful wife to the airport. Hopes that Michael could follow his parents to the U.S. were dashed by the Communist takeover. In Texas, Robert found odd jobs while going to night school (he’s now a senior designer at Rockwell International) and began writing hundreds of letters to government agencies. His stack of copies is almost three feet high, but none of the agencies could help. Meanwhile, he and Dãng kept in touch with Michael by means of the few gifts and letters they could get through.

The boy, who was called Trinh Quoc Nam to make him less conspicuous in what is now Ho Chi Minh City, shared a room with eight relatives at Dãng’s parents’ home, subsisting on an average of one bowl of rice per day. He wrote to his parents occasionally, saying how much he wanted to see them, asking for some Levi’s and Colgate toothpaste. “I felt that half of me was back there all the time; I thought about dying,” admits Dãng.

Finally on October 4, dressed in a suit bought by relatives with borrowed money, Michael came home—to parents he could not remember. A local merchant hired a “Texas taxi” limousine, complete with giant longhorns on the hood, for the Reighards, and neighbors decorated the family’s three-bedroom brick house with balloons and bunting. “I feel so happy! I feel so happy! I’m almost collapsed,” exclaimed Dãng, who back at home showed Michael the snapshots of him she and Robert had long treasured and the bedroom they had saved for him for so long. After the child had met his American-born brother, Brian, 8 (whose reaction was “great, now I’ll have someone to play with”), and Max, the Reighard cocker spaniel, he and his father knelt in thanks before the Buddhist shrine in their home’s entryway. Later Michael unpacked the plastic shopping bag he had carried from Vietnam. Inside were some X-rays taken in Bangkok, his passport, a few clothes and a roll of toilet paper. The Reighards plan to buy Michael a guitar (he learned to play in Vietnam) and, Robert says, “a pair of boots so he can be a real Texan.” A family friend has already presented the boy with a new digital watch, and other gifts, including a bedroom set, are being offered. In Vietnamese, Dãng Reighard softly explained to her son the watch’s significance. “This,” she said, “marks a new time in your life.”

Kieu My Thi Phillips becomes a Georgia peach

For former Army sergeant Joe Phillips, 47, the wait began in 1975 during the last days of Saigon, where he was then working as a civilian contractor for the U.S. government. Ly Thi, his Vietnamese wife and the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, was seven months into her second pregnancy when she was rushed to a hospital for a cesarean delivery. With the Viet Cong three miles from the capital, “I was faced with a choice,” he explains. “The VC were about to take the city, and the doctor told us the baby would never survive the flight out.” Trusting in-laws to care for newborn daughter Kieu My Thi, the family, strapped on the floor of a seatless cargo plane, fled Saigon four days after the birth. Five years passed before Phillips could get a birth certificate proving his paternity and begin wrangling to secure his daughter’s emigration. “Many, many nights during the first four years I stayed awake, not knowing whether my child was dead or alive,” he recalls. With Kieu My Thi safely at home in Fairburn, Ga., Phillips, a procurement officer for the Army, credits such private organizations as the Buck Foundation with assistance, but he offers little praise for the U.S. State Department. “To this day it has not contacted me about her release,” he complains. “A lot of people do not want to hear the word Vietnam.”

A father’s lonely quest finally recovers his daughter

“I miss you too long time and here life is so hard, so terrible, so difficult. My mother not want me. You are now the only man in this world to call me ‘my daughter.’ ” That heartrending letter Gary Tanous received near Vancouver, Wash, in October 1980 was the first communication the anguished father had from his daughter, Jean Marie, in more than a decade. Married to a once well-to-do Vietnamese girl in 1966 while working in Saigon as a civilian communications adviser, Tanous had returned stateside with his bride and baby girl the next year. Dissatisfied with American life, Tanous’ wife and daughter later returned to Vietnam, however, and in 1975 they were caught in the Communist takeover. Although Jean Marie’s mother fled before the fall (her whereabouts are unknown and her marriage to Tanous dissolved), she left her daughter behind. Abandoned with relatives from the time she was 18 months old, Jean Marie eventually attempted an escape on her own but was imprisoned. Tanous, who has since remarried twice, finally located her when his ex-wife phoned him two years ago. Quitting his job as a concrete worker and using his savings to help fund his fight for the girl, Tanous became one of the most visible spokesmen for Amerasian children, lobbying Congress and the State Department in their behalf and traveling to Bangkok and London (to meet the Deputy Vietnamese Ambassador) to try to win their freedom. When Jean Marie finally boarded the plane, he was the only parent on hand to accompany the émigrées to their new home. “I just don’t have a big enough vocabulary to describe what I feel,” he said joyfully after their arrival in the U.S. Jean Marie, now 15, will soon start English lessons with a tutor. “After a month I’ll enroll her in school,” her dad noted, adding proudly: “She’s expressed the wish to become a doctor.”

California, here come the Villegas children

Luis Carlos Villegas left San Diego and a failed marriage in 1966 to work for a U.S. construction company in Vietnam. There the following year he met Nguyen Thi Chinh, a widowed Vietnamese mother of four with whom he lived for the next eight years. They had three children. In 1975, however, the Panamanian-born father of six (three by his former wife) was back in the States job-hunting when Saigon fell, cutting him off from his Vietnamese family. With subsequent contact limited to a scant four letters per year (“They had no money for stamps,” he explains), Villegas found work as a security guard and began a seven-year struggle to win their release. Last week when son Marco, 13, daughters Linh Da, 11, and Dora, 10, arrived in San Diego with their mother and two half sisters, Villegas was waiting with a rented limousine. “I’m your pop,” he reassured his children before bundling them off to his four-bedroom white stucco home in San Diego’s Logan Heights section. Dora chattered happily in Vietnamese and pinned a Pan Am flight pin on her dad’s shirt, while Marco began activating all the automatic gadgets he could find in the rented limo. “I’ll teach them the town, where to go and what to do, and then put them in school,” beamed Villegas confidently. “You’ll see, in a week they’ll be running around with the other guys.” As for Nguyen, 47, the 62-year-old Villegas plans an early wedding, a detail he had put off while in Vietnam. Then the reunited couple will attack another project—bringing Nguyen’s only other surviving child, a 22-year-old son from her earlier marriage, to America.

A daughter who missed the boat finds freedom

“I think my sister’s biggest problem will be to learn English,” says Kiet Brooks, 13. Last week Kiet accompanied his sister, Kenneth Lan, 11, and mother Cao Thi Nhan, 38, to Dulles Airport outside Washington for the arrival of another sister, 12-year-old Kenneth Linh Brooks. Named, according to Vietnamese practice, after her father (he separated from Cao Thi Nhan in 1973 and lives in Chicago), Linh showed the wearying effects of her three-day, 11,000-mile journey as she greeted her mother for the first time in almost three years. The family fled Vietnam with the boat people in 1980, but Linh had been visiting her aunt when the moment of escape came. Linh’s mom made her way to Washington with only two youngsters and got a job in the Shoreham Hotel cafeteria. With help from the International Rescue Committee and other private groups, she immediately began the long battle for her family’s reunification. “I am so emotional, so moved, so happy,” the beaming mother said through an interpreter. As for Linh’s apparent shyness: “Wait a few days,” said Mom. “She is so tired.”

Grandma and Grandpa say, ‘Welcome’

Civilian aircraft mechanic Dennis Everton died in 1972 when the military plane he was riding in was shot down by a Viet Cong missile. Although he left his Vietnamese wife and two children with a home and some savings, their lives quickly worsened as the war escalated. To support son Dennis and daughter Susan, Thi Sau Nguyen Everton bought a second-hand bus and drove passengers around the streets of Saigon until the vehicle broke down. “She ended up with nothing,” says Ruth Everton, Thi Sau’s mother-in-law. Thi Sau’s plans to join Ruth and her husband, Richard, a retired pipe-and-tile plant worker near Sacramento, fell through when, one day before her scheduled plane flight from Saigon, the city fell to the Communists. For the next seven years “we talked to the State Department, the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, anybody we could think of,” recounts Ruth, who tried to keep her grandchildren’s spirits aloft by sending gifts of soap, shampoo and candy. The waiting game ended for the persistent grandparents last week when Thi Sau, now 44, Dennis, 11, and Susan, 10, finally arrived in California. “She’s a spunky little thing, a capable woman who kept her children right under her wing all through this,” says Ruth of the daughter-in-law she has now met for the first time. “We’re just going round and round we’re so happy.”