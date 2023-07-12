Entertainment Music Aqua Perform Rare US Shows — and Pose with Paris Hilton — as 'Barbie Girl' Celebrates 25th Anniversary The Danish Europop act's iconic 1997 hit song was recently reworked as a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice for the new 'Barbie' film By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 12, 2023 07:35PM EDT Trending Videos Aqua performing in May 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty It's the summer of Barbie — and naturally, Aqua is back. Between an appearance on the Barbie movie soundtrack amid the 25th anniversary of the iconic hit "Barbie Girl" and rare performances in the United States for the first time in years, including one with Paris Hilton, the Danish Europop group is experiencing a major resurgence. The band, which features vocalists René Dif and Lene Nystrøm as well as keyboardist Søren Rasted (and formerly Claus Norreen), released "Barbie Girl" as the third single off its Aquarium album in 1997. 'Barbie Girl' Hitmakers Aqua Still Have Their Sights Set on More Success in the States Aqua and Paris Hilton perform on June 25, 2023. @Bryan.Kwon.Photos The upbeat dance song topped the charts in several countries, hit No. 7 in the United States and went on to become certified multi-platinum in the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Norway, Sweden and France. Now, 25 years later, "Barbie Girl" is sampled in Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's new track "Barbie World," which appears on the Barbie soundtrack and has already reached the same No. 7 position on the Billboard Hot 100 as Aqua's original version. "Two more Barbies added to the playhouse," wrote the group on Instagram upon the release of "Barbie World" in June. Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video: 'I'm a Doll, but I Still Wanna Party' Aqua and Paris Hilton perform in June 25, 2023. @Bryan.Kwon.Photos Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The same month, Aqua surprised a New York City crowd during Dreamland Pride at SummerStage in Central Park with a performance of "Barbie Girl" during Hilton's DJ set. After the show, during which Dif and Nystrøm shared a kiss, the pair posed for photos with the "Stars Are Blind" performer backstage. Aqua then embarked on a brief North American tour, starting with the group's first headlining N.Y.C. concert in more than two decades at Irving Plaza in Manhattan. These Barbies Are Real! See the Cast of 'Barbie' and the Actual Dolls That Inspired Their Characters "New York City! No one has ever screamed as LOUD like you tonight," wrote the group on Instagram. "We couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off this tour. For once we’re absolutely speechless. THANK YOU THANK YOU!!" Following the N.Y.C. show, Aqua performed two Canada concerts in Niagara Falls and Vancouver before heading to Los Angeles for a headlining performance at the Belasco Theatre earlier this month. Luckily for fans, it seems the group isn't going anywhere. "America, this is only the beginning… Stay tuned," wrote Aqua on Instagram last week.