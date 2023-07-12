It's the summer of Barbie — and naturally, Aqua is back.

Between an appearance on the Barbie movie soundtrack amid the 25th anniversary of the iconic hit "Barbie Girl" and rare performances in the United States for the first time in years, including one with Paris Hilton, the Danish Europop group is experiencing a major resurgence.

The band, which features vocalists René Dif and Lene Nystrøm as well as keyboardist Søren Rasted (and formerly Claus Norreen), released "Barbie Girl" as the third single off its Aquarium album in 1997.

Aqua and Paris Hilton perform on June 25, 2023. @Bryan.Kwon.Photos

The upbeat dance song topped the charts in several countries, hit No. 7 in the United States and went on to become certified multi-platinum in the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Norway, Sweden and France.

Now, 25 years later, "Barbie Girl" is sampled in Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's new track "Barbie World," which appears on the Barbie soundtrack and has already reached the same No. 7 position on the Billboard Hot 100 as Aqua's original version.

"Two more Barbies added to the playhouse," wrote the group on Instagram upon the release of "Barbie World" in June.

The same month, Aqua surprised a New York City crowd during Dreamland Pride at SummerStage in Central Park with a performance of "Barbie Girl" during Hilton's DJ set. After the show, during which Dif and Nystrøm shared a kiss, the pair posed for photos with the "Stars Are Blind" performer backstage.

Aqua then embarked on a brief North American tour, starting with the group's first headlining N.Y.C. concert in more than two decades at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

"New York City! No one has ever screamed as LOUD like you tonight," wrote the group on Instagram. "We couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off this tour. For once we’re absolutely speechless. THANK YOU THANK YOU!!"

Following the N.Y.C. show, Aqua performed two Canada concerts in Niagara Falls and Vancouver before heading to Los Angeles for a headlining performance at the Belasco Theatre earlier this month.

Luckily for fans, it seems the group isn't going anywhere. "America, this is only the beginning… Stay tuned," wrote Aqua on Instagram last week.

