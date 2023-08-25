Aqua Announces Barbie World Tour Across the U.S.

The tour will kick off Nov. 12 in Seattle, before heading to cities including Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Atlanta

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 06:50PM EDT
AQUA goes on tour
Aqua. Photo:

Gudmund Thai

Aqua fans, get ready to party.

The Danish Europop group has announced its Barbie World Tour — a 20-date leg across the United States this fall that a press release described as "a kaleidoscopic explosion of '90s wonder, where glitter, pink and pulsating beats reign supreme."

The band, which features vocalists René Dif and Lene Nystrøm as well as keyboardist Søren Rasted (and formerly Claus Norreen), will kick off its tour Nov. 12 in at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle and will wrap Dec. 20 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Aqua will also play venues throughout Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and more.

News of their U.S. run comes as the band is experiencing a pop culture resurgence, appearing on the Barbie movie soundtrack amid the 25th anniversary of the iconic hit "Barbie Girl" and playing sold-out shows in New York and Los Angeles this summer.

Spotify Fans First presale will begin Monday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets will be available to the general public on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

Lene Nystrom and RenÃ© Dif of Danish Europop music group Aqua performs on stage
Lene Nystrøm and René Dif of Aqua.

Andrew Chin/Getty

Aqua released "Barbie Girl" as the third single off its Aquarium album in 1997.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, the band reflected on the impact the iconic track has had on their career.

"I would be compared with 'Barbie Girl' all the time," explains Nystrøm, 49, told PEOPLE. "It really made me into the darkest drug chick in the world with skulls all over because I had to do something opposite than that!" She laughs. "So yeah, that time definitely had its rough patches."

Rasted, 54, added, "'Barbie Girl' kind of over-shined all the other hits we had. We didn't have any other hits in America. We put 'Lollipop (Candyman)' out as the second single and it never worked. It was a bit disappointing because in America, suddenly we became a one-hit-wonder band. Do we wish things would've worked out differently in America? Absolutely."

See the full list of tour dates below.

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/16 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
11/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
12/04 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
12/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
12/12 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
12/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
12/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Related Articles
Liam Payne Cancels Tour Due to Kidney Infection
Liam Payne Cancels Tour After Being Hospitalized with a 'Bad Kidney Infection': 'Sorry'
Ed Sheeran album
Ed Sheeran Announces New Album 'Autumn Variations' with 14 Songs Written About 14 Friends
Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Says Headlines About His 'Mid-Wardrobe S--- Change' Were Actually 'Quite Fun': 'I Made It, Guys' (Exclusive)
Drake Recalls Hanging Out with the Late Kobe Bryant and Lil Wayne During His First LA Trip
Drake Recalls Meeting Late Kobe Bryant on Lil Wayne's Tour Bus During His First LA Trip: 'I'll Never Forget'
Beyonce performing Renaissance MetLife New Jersey 07 29 23
Beyoncé Shares 'Birthday Wish' for Fans Attending Renaissance World Tour During 'Virgo Season'
Diddy, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd
Diddy Announces First Solo Album in Years with Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and More Stars
Billy McFarland is seen on July 13, 2023
Billy McFarland Puts Fyre Festival 2 Tickets on Sale — Here's What We Know So Far
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter friendship timeline
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's Friendship Timeline
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden attend a reception of Women's football national team World Cup bronze medalists at the Royal Palace on August 21, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Meet National Soccer Team at Palace After World Cup Bronze
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Announces Co-Headlining Tour with Reunited Fugees Ahead of Pras Michel's Sentencing
Cindy Wilson
The B-52s' Cindy Wilson Says Their Farewell Tour Won't Be the End of the Band: 'Not 100% Gone' (Exclusive)
courtesy of Mohegan Sun Headline: Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Intimate Show at Mohegan Sun Arena
Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Taylor Swift Wrote David Harbour's Stepdaughter a Note After Eras Tour Show
David Harbour Says Taylor Swift Wrote 'Handwritten Letter' to His Stepdaughter — and Left Her 'Speechless'
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Lana Del Rey Announces Limited Run of Fall U.S. Tour Dates
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Catches Copy of His Book Fan Throws at Him on Stage: 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'
Lizzo seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Lizzo Shares First Instagram Post Since Addressing Allegations from Former Dancers