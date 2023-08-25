Aqua Announces Barbie World Tour Across the U.S.

Aqua fans, get ready to party.

The Danish Europop group has announced its Barbie World Tour — a 20-date leg across the United States this fall that a press release described as "a kaleidoscopic explosion of '90s wonder, where glitter, pink and pulsating beats reign supreme."

The band, which features vocalists René Dif and Lene Nystrøm as well as keyboardist Søren Rasted (and formerly Claus Norreen), will kick off its tour Nov. 12 in at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle and will wrap Dec. 20 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Aqua will also play venues throughout Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and more.



News of their U.S. run comes as the band is experiencing a pop culture resurgence, appearing on the Barbie movie soundtrack amid the 25th anniversary of the iconic hit "Barbie Girl" and playing sold-out shows in New York and Los Angeles this summer.



A Spotify Fans First presale will begin Monday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets will be available to the general public on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

Lene Nystrøm and René Dif of Aqua. Andrew Chin/Getty

Aqua released "Barbie Girl" as the third single off its Aquarium album in 1997.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, the band reflected on the impact the iconic track has had on their career.

"I would be compared with 'Barbie Girl' all the time," explains Nystrøm, 49, told PEOPLE. "It really made me into the darkest drug chick in the world with skulls all over because I had to do something opposite than that!" She laughs. "So yeah, that time definitely had its rough patches."

Rasted, 54, added, "'Barbie Girl' kind of over-shined all the other hits we had. We didn't have any other hits in America. We put 'Lollipop (Candyman)' out as the second single and it never worked. It was a bit disappointing because in America, suddenly we became a one-hit-wonder band. Do we wish things would've worked out differently in America? Absolutely."

See the full list of tour dates below.

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/16 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

11/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

12/04 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

12/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

12/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

12/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

