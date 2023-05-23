Memorial Day Sales Are Already Here: Apple AirPods Pro Are Back Down to Their Black Friday Price

Memorial Day weekend isn’t even here — yet the shopping can already commence if you know where to look. In fact, Amazon has already marked down tons of items ahead of the big weekend, and right now you’ll find Apple AirPods discounts that are comparable to what you’ll see during Black Friday.

One of the best deals is on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which has been marked down to just $200 — saving you $49, or 20 percent. The beloved headphones are designed with a powerful H2 chip that creates noise cancellation and sharp crisp sound. Compared to previous AirPods iterations, the noise cancellation feature blocks out twice as much noise, allowing you to hear every note and word. Plus, thanks to the adaptive transparency setting you’ll be able to adjust the feature to your liking.

Users have full control over the AirPods, allowing you to swipe the stem of the headphone to adjust volume, press to play or pause music or answer a call, and switch between noise cancellation and adaptive transparency. Once the AirPods and case are fully charged, you can get up to 30 hours of use before having to plug it in again. Plus, each device comes with four silicone tips, so everyone will be able to find a size that fits their ear canals.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

The AirPods Pro has earned a whopping 22,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who call them the “best of all the models” and “absolute wizardry.” Others add that they’re “stunned” by its performance, with one shopper saying, “I've been a loyal AirPods user for years, but the AirPods Pro has completely blown me away.” Another reviewer put it simply, adding, “They will change your life.”

A third shopper added that they rely on AirPods during their train commute, and when they upgraded to this generation, they were amazed at the difference. “I can hear everything clearly at a low/medium volume because the active noise canceling makes background noise a whisper,” they said, adding, “Moreover, the built-in controls make them super convenient.” They finished off by maintaining, “I am glad I upgraded.”

Head to Amazon to get the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) while they’re on sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend, then check out other must-see Apple devices that are discounted right now, including watches and laptops.

More Apple Memorial Day Weekend Sales

Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, $479.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 8, $359 (orig. $429); amazon.com

