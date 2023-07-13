The Apple AirPods Pro Are Still on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — and Miraculously Still in Stock

But they’re bound to sell out soon

Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on July 13, 2023 08:30AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon Prime Day might technically be over, but many deals are still up for grabs — including one of the best markdowns on Apple AirPods.

The wildly popular Apple AirPods Pro, which typically cost $249, are going for $199 right now, thanks to this epic Prime Day deal. It’s easy to see why these second-generation AirPods are beloved by so many shoppers: With richer audio and superior noise cancellation compared to previous models, these earbuds are tough to beat. 

Snag the highly sought-after second generation Apple AirPods Pro while they’re down to their Black Friday price. Don’t miss your chance to save $50 on an item you’re bound to use daily.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

The second generation AirPods Pro offer everything you know and love about Apple earbuds: tappable on-ear controls, in-case charging, and long battery life. But even better, this high-tech version includes a slew of handy additions that make it far superior to older models, like the original Apple AirPods — which are also on sale right now, for what it’s worth. 

Thanks to a new H2 chip, the AirPods provide an advanced audio performance, so you’ll hear clearer sound every time. To boot, this model is designed with two times stronger noise-cancellation than previous versions, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts, and audiobooks with zero outside distractions. 

If you struggle with earbuds falling out, you’ll appreciate the four different sizes of silicone tips that now come in the box with these Apple AirPods. Simply choose the size that best fits your ear canal and rest easy while working out or traveling, knowing that the AirPods will stay put. Enjoy up to six hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the earbuds’ charging case, which is six hours longer than the first generation of Pros was capable of.

One use of these Apple AirPods will have any first-time wireless earbud user hooked — more than 26,500 Amazon shoppers already are. Reviewers rave about the “exceptional” sound quality, personalized fit, and “immersive experience.” One buyer even called the Pros the “epitome of wireless earbud technology,” and claimed that they offer an “unrivaled audio experience” that “sets them apart from the competition,” making them the “best buds on the market.”

Other standout features include how listeners can simply swipe the stem of the earbud to adjust the volume, and continue to press it to play and pause audio and answer calls. The second generation Apple AirPods Pro are Amazon’s best-selling earbuds, and this discount doesn’t come around every day. Take advantage now.

Below, shop more popular Apple AirPods that are still on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $90 (Save $39)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case

Amazon

