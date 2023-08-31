All Apple AirPods Are Marked Down at Amazon’s Labor Day Sale — Shop Before They’re Gone

One shopper called the latest version "the pinnacle of audio technology"

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman is a Shopping Editor and Strategist for PEOPLE with over seven years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LDW: AirPods Pro Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Photo:

People

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, but there are already tons of deals happening at Amazon.

Right now, you can scoop up the ever-beloved Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) while they’re just $219. The headphones are equipped with the H2 chip that creates smart noise cancellation and crisp sound. According to the brand, the noise cancellation is twice as good as previous models, plus you can choose from different options. The personalized spatial audio is like surround sound, putting you right in the middle of your favorite tunes and podcasts. Plus, once the headphones are fully charged they’ll last for up to 30 hours. 

Users can adjust and control the AirPods by simply swiping the stem, capable of adjusting volume, playing and pausing music, and answering and ending a call. The included case charges the headphones while they’re not in use, and both pieces can be attached to the Find My app, so you’ll always know where everything is. The headphones also come with four pairs of silicone tips (in sizes XS–L), so you can customize them to fit perfectly in your ears. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $219 (Save 12%)

Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

It should come as no surprise that the AirPods have picked up more than 35,000 perfect ratings, with users saying they offer “immersive sound” that “elevates your wireless listening experience.” One user wrote that the AirPods “represent the pinnacle of audio technology and wireless convenience,” while another added: “They feel like you're not wearing anything.”

A third shopper called them the “best buds on the market.” They wrote that the headphones offer “an unrivaled audio experience that sets them apart from the competition,” then added, “As an avid music enthusiast and tech lover, I can confidently say that the AirPods Pro have exceeded my expectations in every aspect.” They finished off by saying, “Experience audio freedom like never before with the Apple AirPods Pro.” 

Head to Amazon to grab these AirPods while they’re discounted, then keep reading to see other Apple headphones that are on sale right now. 

Shop More AirPod Deals at Amazon 

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (Save 23%)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129)

Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $159 (Save $10)

Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LDW: Summer to Fall Dress Deals Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50
LDW: Labor Day Deals Tout
88 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
The A-List: Spanx Booty Boost Leggings Review TOUT
Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner Always Wear These Spanx Leggings — and I Do, Too
Related Articles
LDW: Summer to Fall Dress Deals Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50
LDW: Nordstrom Rack Deals Tout
13 Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack to Shop This Labor Day for Up to 84% Off
LDW: Spanx Deals Tout
Spanx’s Labor Day Sale Has Flattering Jeans, Comfy Dresses, and More for Up to 70% Off
LDW: Labor Day Deals Tout
88 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
LDW: Mattress Topper Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Dropped a $32 Labor Day Deal on This Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’
25 Best Labor Day Deals Tout
25 Labor Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023
LDW: Nordstrom Beauty Under $35 (CPC) Tout
14 Shopper-Loved Beauty Products to Add to Your Cart at Nordstrom Right Now — All Under $35
LDW Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day
Amazon Steam Mop - 10-in-1 Floor Steamer Detachable MultiPurpose
Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This Steam Mop That 'Works Miracles,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
LDW: Walmart Deals Tout
Apple AirPods, Robot Vacuums, and 1,000+ Other Products Are Marked Down at Walmart’s Epic Labor Day Sale
Shay Mitchell attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. / Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag
Shay Mitchell's Amazon Shopping Cart Includes ‘Game-Changing’ Reusable Bags, Fuzzy Slippers, and Castor Oil
Weekend Sales Roundup Tout
The 7 Best Early Labor Day Sales This Weekend from Spanx, Madewell, an Oprah-Favorite Brand, and More
LDW: Lego Deals Roundup (Amazon) Tout
Lego Sets for Kids and Adults Are on Sale at Amazon This Labor Day, and Prices Start at $9
Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week Tout
The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — All Under $100
Roundup: Furniture Tout
Amazon Is Bursting with Furniture Discounts — Including a Coffee Table for $214 Less
'Legally Blonde' star Reese Witherspoon rummages thru her large bag as she strolls thru the airport in NYC.
Reese Witherspoon’s Lightweight Cardigan for Traveling Looks Just Like This $29 Amazon Sweater