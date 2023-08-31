All Apple AirPods Are Marked Down at Amazon’s Labor Day Sale — Shop Before They’re Gone

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, but there are already tons of deals happening at Amazon.

Right now, you can scoop up the ever-beloved Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) while they’re just $219. The headphones are equipped with the H2 chip that creates smart noise cancellation and crisp sound. According to the brand, the noise cancellation is twice as good as previous models, plus you can choose from different options. The personalized spatial audio is like surround sound, putting you right in the middle of your favorite tunes and podcasts. Plus, once the headphones are fully charged they’ll last for up to 30 hours.

Users can adjust and control the AirPods by simply swiping the stem, capable of adjusting volume, playing and pausing music, and answering and ending a call. The included case charges the headphones while they’re not in use, and both pieces can be attached to the Find My app, so you’ll always know where everything is. The headphones also come with four pairs of silicone tips (in sizes XS–L), so you can customize them to fit perfectly in your ears.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $219 (Save 12%)

Amazon

It should come as no surprise that the AirPods have picked up more than 35,000 perfect ratings, with users saying they offer “immersive sound” that “elevates your wireless listening experience.” One user wrote that the AirPods “represent the pinnacle of audio technology and wireless convenience,” while another added: “They feel like you're not wearing anything.”

A third shopper called them the “best buds on the market.” They wrote that the headphones offer “an unrivaled audio experience that sets them apart from the competition,” then added, “As an avid music enthusiast and tech lover, I can confidently say that the AirPods Pro have exceeded my expectations in every aspect.” They finished off by saying, “Experience audio freedom like never before with the Apple AirPods Pro.”

Head to Amazon to grab these AirPods while they’re discounted, then keep reading to see other Apple headphones that are on sale right now.

Shop More AirPod Deals at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (Save 23%)

Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $159 (Save $10)

Amazon

