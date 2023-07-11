All Apple AirPods Are on Super Sale During Amazon Prime Day — and They’re Bound to Sell Out

Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off, and this year’s sale features thousands of deals. One of the best parts about the sale? Apple lovers can snag the beloved AirPods at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year.

Several versions of the massively popular Apple AirPods are on sale for Prime Day, including both in-ear and over-the-ear headphones. Shoppers can scoop up not-to-be-missed deals on the second and third-generation AirPods, as well as the second-generation AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max. These headphones are up to 23 percent off, with deals starting at under $100.

Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals

Apple devices are often the first items to sell out during Prime Day, so you’ll want to add these to your cart as soon as possible. If you’re not yet a Prime member — but you want to make sure your headphones come as soon as possible — you can take out a free 30-day Prime membership trial, which not only unlocks Prime member-only deals but also gives you access to Prime Video and a number of other perks.

Keep reading to check out all the best AirPods deals happening during Prime Day right now.

Score Apple AirPods for as Little as $99 at Amazon

Amazon

These second-generation AirPods are among the most affordable headphones during Prime Day, priced at just $99. The headphones provide up to 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case, so you’ll always be able to listen to your favorite tunes and podcasts. You can even access Siri: Simply say “Hey, Siri,” and you’ll be able to activate the handy virtual assistant. Plus, you’ll be able to easily switch between other Apple products while using your AirPods, including your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

It’s no surprise that these AirPods have picked up over 500,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers noting that they offer “impressive audio quality” and are “definitely worth every penny and then some.” Another reviewer added: “Don’t settle for knockoff brands. Go ahead and buy the real deal, especially if using in [a] noisy environment.”

Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon

Experience richer audio, incredible active noise cancellation, and a customizable fit with the Apple AirPods Pro. The headphones are designed with an H2 chip that allows for advanced audio performance, so you will hear crisp, clear sound every time. You can even customize the earbuds thanks to the four pairs of silicone tips that arrive in the box — which means no more discomfort. And thanks to the high-powered charging case, you’ll get up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, six hours longer than the first-generation Pros.



Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given the headphones a five-star rating, with reviewers raving that you’ll receive “unmatched audio quality” and “exceptional sound.” One shopper who used the first-generation headphones and upgraded to this version, explained, “I could not believe how much better these new ones are. The noise canceling is superior… but what surprised me most was how crystal clear the transparency mode is.”

Apple AirPods Max Have Been Slashed to Just $450 in Several Colors

Amazon

Tired of sticking headphones inside your ears? Upgrade to the Apple AirPods Max, which are as little as $450 in several colors. The over-the-ear headphones are equipped with active noise cancellation, high-fidelity audio, and comfortable memory foam cushions so your ears don’t hurt when wearing them for hours. Thanks to the H1 chip, you’ll be greeted with breathtaking sound — allowing you to hear and feel every note. Once fully charged, the AirPods Max provide up to 20 hours of listening time.

Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the headphones a five-star rating, with users noting that they provide the “ultimate listening experience.” Another reviewer added: “The Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are a technological masterpiece. Their sleek, elegant design, outstanding sound quality, and unparalleled comfort make them the perfect addition to any music lover’s collection.”

More Prime Day Apple Deals

Apple AirPods are always at risk of selling out during Prime Day, so make sure to add everything to your cart as soon as possible before it’s too late. Plus, make sure to head to Amazon’s Apple store to see everything else that’s on sale, or keep scrolling to check out what other Apple products we’re shopping for on Prime Day.

Save 15% on an Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop

Amazon

Grab an iPad Mini for Just $400 Today

Amazon

Apple AirTags Are Marked Down to Just $23 Per Tag

Amazon

Don’t Overlook the Apple Watch Series 8 While It’s on Sale

Amazon

Save $79 on a Powerful Apple iPad

Amazon

Upgrade to a New Apple Computer with This $750 MacBook Air

Amazon

Third-Generation Apple AirPods Are Just $149 Right Now

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

