This ‘Airy’ Blouse That’s Trending on Amazon Is on Sale for as Little as $23 Right Now

One shopper raved that it’s “very cool to wear on a hot day”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Blouse Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’re on the lookout for deals on popular summer clothes this Amazon Prime Day, you don’t have to wait until the sale kicks off next week to update your closet.

Before Amazon’s major two-day shopping event, which is slated for Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, the site dropped an early deal on the Anyally V-Neck Blouse, which is on sale for as little as $23. Droves of shoppers are beating the Prime Day shopping rush and snapping up the blouse right now. And it’s been in so many virtual shopping carts recently that it’s currently ranking on Amazon’s best-selling tops, tees, and blouses chart

Anyally Blouse in Black White Flower, $23 (Save $5)  

Amazon Prime Day Anyally Summer Dressy Chiffon Blouse

Amazon

Soft and breathable, the chiffon blouse is made mostly of lightweight polyester and a bit of spandex. It has a loose fit, giving the blouse a breezy look that’s perfect for summer. Plus, its roomy silhouette won’t cling to you during hot days. Even better, after a sweaty day, you can toss it in the washing machine for easy care.

The blouse also has several elevated design details, including a V-neck, petal sleeves, and a pleat down the front and back. For a picnic in the park or an outdoor BBQ, dress it down with denim shorts and flat sandals. To dress it up for the office or brunch with friends, style it with breezy wide-leg pants, platform sandals, and your favorite jewelry.

Available in sizes S to 3XL, the top comes in 25 colors and patterns, including shades of blue and floral prints. It’s also available (and on sale!) in a style with a longer sleeve length in select colors and prints. Price depends on the size and color you pick, but several options are on sale ahead of Prime Day.

More than 800 shoppers have given the blouse a five-star rating, calling it “airy” and “soft” in reviews. Several shoppers rave about the “lightweight” top, with one writing that it’s “very cool to wear on a hot day.”

One shopper raved, “This top is flattering, flowy, and very comfortable,” and another reviewer shared, “I get a lot of compliments when I wear it.”

Check out more colors below, then head to Amazon to pick up the Anyally V-Neck Blouse while it’s on sale. 

Anyally Blouse in Royal Blue, $28 (Save $6)  

Amazon Prime Day Anyally Summer Dressy Chiffon Blouse

Amazon

Anyally Blouse in Black, $28 (Save $6)  

Amazon Prime Day Anyally Summer Dressy Chiffon Blouse

Amazon

Anyally Blouse in Light Blue, $28 (Save $6) 

Amazon Prime Day Anyally Summer Dressy Chiffon Blouse

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba Sale Tout
This ‘Powerful’ Roomba Robot Vacuum Saves Money and Time, and It’s on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Models wearing floral maxi dresses
So Many Floral Maxi Dresses for Summer Are on Sale at Amazon with Prime Day Prices — Up to 45% Off
Taylor Swift Skort Tout
Taylor Swift Is Officially in Her Skorts Era — Shop 7 Similar Styles Starting at Just $30
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Customer Most-Loved Tout
Customer-Loved Fashion Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 for Up to 59% Off
Deal Roundup: Member Deals Tout
The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Prime Members Go Up to 72% Off
Amazon Prime Day Models wearing floral maxi dresses
So Many Floral Maxi Dresses for Summer Are on Sale at Amazon with Prime Day Prices — Up to 45% Off
One-Off Deal: Comfortable Shoe Tout
These Sporty Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer,’ and They’re on Sale for $16 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Best Early Deals Tout
The 101 Best Early Prime Day Deals at Amazon Right Now — Up to 78% Off
July 4: Maxi dresses inspired by celebs on sale tout
Katie Holmes and More Celebs Keep Wearing Maxi Dresses — Shop 11 on Sale for July 4 Starting at $35
Taylor Swift Striped Button Down Tout
Taylor Swift’s Striped Button-Down Shirt Is a Summer Staple Among Celebs — Get the Look for Under $20
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
This Weekend’s 8 Best Sales from Lululemon, Ulta, Amazon, and More
One-Off Deal: Bath mat tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Bath Mat ‘Luxury,’ and It’s Up to 30% Off Today
Deal Roundup: New Balance Sneakers Tout
Amazon Just Put So Many New Balance Sneakers on Sale — and These Are the 10 Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Best Selling ACs
Amazon’s Best-Selling Air Conditioners Are Up to $120 Off Right Now
July 4: Amazon One-off Deal: Tower Fan Tout
A Tower Fan That ‘Blows Very Cool Air’ Is Just $50 Today at Amazon
Collage of the Best Cooling Clothes on Amazon including an Adidas black t-shirt, a tan button up shirt, blue joggers, white sneakers, white hat, black dress, blue towel and blue gaiter
The 13 Best Cooling Clothes and Accessories of 2023
Amazon Prime Day Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Circulator Fan, Black
A Vornado Tower Fan That Shoppers Call ‘Freakishly Powerful’ Is Just $40 at Amazon Today
Deal Roundup: Celebrity-Inspired Flats Tout
Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, and More Celebrities Are Swapping Heels for Flat Shoes This Summer
Adidas Sneakers, Rihanna, Jennifer lawrence, Katie Holmes
Celebrities Keep Wearing Adidas Sneakers, and Amazon Has 12 Stylish Pairs on Sale Ahead of Prime Day