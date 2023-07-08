This ‘Airy’ Blouse That’s Trending on Amazon Is on Sale for as Little as $23 Right Now

If you’re on the lookout for deals on popular summer clothes this Amazon Prime Day, you don’t have to wait until the sale kicks off next week to update your closet.

Before Amazon’s major two-day shopping event, which is slated for Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, the site dropped an early deal on the Anyally V-Neck Blouse, which is on sale for as little as $23. Droves of shoppers are beating the Prime Day shopping rush and snapping up the blouse right now. And it’s been in so many virtual shopping carts recently that it’s currently ranking on Amazon’s best-selling tops, tees, and blouses chart.

Anyally Blouse in Black White Flower, $23 (Save $5)

Amazon

Soft and breathable, the chiffon blouse is made mostly of lightweight polyester and a bit of spandex. It has a loose fit, giving the blouse a breezy look that’s perfect for summer. Plus, its roomy silhouette won’t cling to you during hot days. Even better, after a sweaty day, you can toss it in the washing machine for easy care.

The blouse also has several elevated design details, including a V-neck, petal sleeves, and a pleat down the front and back. For a picnic in the park or an outdoor BBQ, dress it down with denim shorts and flat sandals. To dress it up for the office or brunch with friends, style it with breezy wide-leg pants, platform sandals, and your favorite jewelry.

Available in sizes S to 3XL, the top comes in 25 colors and patterns, including shades of blue and floral prints. It’s also available (and on sale!) in a style with a longer sleeve length in select colors and prints. Price depends on the size and color you pick, but several options are on sale ahead of Prime Day.

More than 800 shoppers have given the blouse a five-star rating, calling it “airy” and “soft” in reviews. Several shoppers rave about the “lightweight” top, with one writing that it’s “very cool to wear on a hot day.”

One shopper raved, “This top is flattering, flowy, and very comfortable,” and another reviewer shared, “I get a lot of compliments when I wear it.”

Check out more colors below, then head to Amazon to pick up the Anyally V-Neck Blouse while it’s on sale.

