Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Bats 4-for-4 After Changing Walk-Up Song to Taylor Swift: ‘It’s Her Summer’

Anthony Rizzo made the whole stadium shimmer on Sunday with a little help from Taylor Swift.

After the Yankees' first baseman, 33, delivered an impressive performance in New York's 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals, Rizzo told reporters his success on the field was thanks to his new walk-up song by the Midnights singer.

"Taylor Swift... It's her summer, really," Rizzo said after he went 4-for-4 with a homerun in the win, per Awful Announcing.

Rizzo changed his walk-on song to Swift's 2017 hit "...Ready for It?" from her album Reputation.

Rizzo complimented Swift, 33, on the positive impact her Eras Tour has made on various cities as she travels the country to perform.

"She's helping the economy in every city she goes," Rizzo said.

The shout-out from Rizzo comes one week after Swift officially earned the most No. 1 albums of any female artist in history, according to Billboard.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The title was previously held by Barbra Streisand with 11 No. 1 records; Swift now has 12 No. 1 albums.

Swift also became the first woman with four albums in the top ten at the same time thanks to her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which was released on July 7 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, alongside previous releases Midnights (No. 5), Lover (No. 7) and Folklore (No. 10).



