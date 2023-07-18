Anthony Rapp Snaps Sweet Photo with Son, 7 Months, amid SAG Strike in N.Y.C: 'Raising a Labor Activist'

Anthony Rapp is passing a passion for labor rights on to his little boy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 18, 2023 11:17AM EDT
Anthony Rapp Brings Son Rai to SAG Strike Picket Line in New York City: 'Raising a Labor Activist'
Photo:

Anthony Rapp/Twitter

Anthony Rapp has a very special guest joining him on the picket lines.

On Friday, the Rent actor, 51, joined other members of SAG-AFTRA in New York City who were walking the Paramount strike line.

A member of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, Rapp marched with 7-month-old son Rai Larson, who he posted an adorable photo with on Twitter.

"Raising a Labor Activist," he captioned the shot, where Rai smiles widely on his shoulders, wearing oversized noise-canceling headphones.

The Star Trek: Discovery actor and his partner, leadership and life coach Ken Ithiphol, welcomed their baby boy in December.

Baby Rai will call Ithiphol Dad or Daddy and Rapp will be called Papa, Rapp told PEOPLE back in March.

"We practiced that with our pets first — seriously — just to get used to the vernacular of it," Rapp said.

The proud parents announced their engagement in November 2019 after Rapp popped the question to Ithiphol following nearly four years together.

"So something happened tonight. I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I'm so very thrilled to share this news," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

