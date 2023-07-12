Anthony Michael Hall Is a Dad! Actor, 55, Welcomes Son with Wife Lucia: 'Fully Committed' (Exclusive)

Anthony Michael Hall is officially a dad!

The actor, 55, and wife Lucia Hall have welcomed their first baby, a son, Hall confirms to PEOPLE.

Michael Anthony Hall II was born on Thursday, June 1, weighing 9 lbs., 7 oz., in Los Angeles, the couple shares.

"It's great. We're excited. That first month of parenting is pretty wild," the Weird Science actor tells PEOPLE. "Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep and it's the craziest time, but it's the best time. So we're really enjoying it."

Born Michael Anthony Hall himself, the Breakfast Club actor — who had to change his name when joining the Screen Actor's Guild in 1976 — was excited to continue the legacy with his son's name.

"I knew I did want to name him Michael and my wife also loved that name, even before she met me. So we've shared that, and then we decided to go with the suffix so he's Michael Anthony Hall II because there are a lot of juniors in the world. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we figured we wanted to keep that full name," he explains.

Hall marvels at how his wife, 32, "floated beautifully through her pregnancy," and is thriving as a new mom.

"She was really amazing with it. She’s very healthy and has great genes, so it was all smooth and other than being a little sleep deprived now, really great," he shares.

"And she's been breastfeeding — we have a big boy. In between his breastfeeding, I get to give him his bottles, and I can tell you, this kid has some appetite. He was born 9 lbs, 7 oz. at Cedars Sinai, and we were there for four days. And fortunately, when we came back home the next day, he just connected with mom and she's been feeding him and taking care of him, as have I, ever since."

"My wife’s tiger mom instincts kicked in and she’s on top of everything," Hall continues. "She does great research and we read tons of books and are also just learning on the job, getting thrown into it. We just love it, it’s been amazing to really fully be in parent mode."

"I couldn't be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later. Here I am at 55, and I’m fully committed," he says. "I’m excited. My wife and I are really into parenting and diving in."

Right now, the couple are enjoying their first ventures out of the house with their little one as they adapt to being parents on the move.

"We're enjoying the simple things like taking strolls on the beach, holding him and feeding him," he shares.



In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE celebrating the exciting baby news in February, Anthony shared how Lucia told him they were going to be parents.

"Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test. We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news," The Breakfast Club alum shared.

Anthony and Lucia — who costarred in the 2017 film War Machine — got engaged in a romantic scene in Italy in early fall 2019 in Taormina, Sicily, before tying the knot in 2020.