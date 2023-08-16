Anthony Michael Hall 'Got Busted' Trying to Sneak on 'Vacation' Set to See Beverley D'Angelo's Shower Scene

Beverly D'Angelo played a teenaged Anthony Michael Hall's mother in the 1983 comedy classic 'National Lampoon's Vacation'

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 03:07PM EDT
NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION, Beverly D'Angelo, 1983,nthony Michael Hall attends FAN EXPO Chicago at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 13,
Photo:

Everett Collection, Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Anthony Michael Hall tried to sneak a peek as a teenager at Beverly D'Angelo while she filmed her famous shower scene in National Lampoon's Vacation.

Many of the cast members from the iconic 1983 comedy (including Hall, D'Angelo, Christie Brinkley, Randy Quaid and Dana Barron) recently reunited at Fan Expo Chicago, where Barron recalled how Hall snuck onto the movie's set to try to see D'Angelo — who played family matriarch Ellen Griswold — film a nude scene, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Should I pick up the story right here?" Hall, 55, asked before adding: "So, I got busted because I tried to sneak onto the set when Beverly was doing the shower scene."

The actor declined to share more details from the story, citing the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike as the reason he couldn't divulge more.

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION, Chevy Chase, Dana Barron, Beverly D'Angelo, Anthony Michael Hall, 1983.

Everett Collection

Hall and Barron portrayed Rusty and Audrey Griswold in the film, while Chase, whom EW reported did not attend last weekend's event due to an illness, portrayed the family's father Clark.

"I get a lot of guys who say I was the first boobs they saw," D'Angelo, 71, jokes to the audience of her experiences at conventions.

"Somebody walked up to my booth yesterday and said, 'I just love you in the naked scenes,' " Brinkley, 69, added of how fans react to meeting her in person.

As the cast reconnected in Chicago, Barron, 57, also noted that Brinkley was not actually nude during her infamous scene with Chase. "Christie wore a suit that made her look nude," Barron said. "But she wasn't nude because she was, or is, a top model and you don't want to reveal everything, she used to say."

"I'm still realizing that I was the only person who was really nude," D'Angelo said later during the cast's conversation. "Now I'm rethinking my whole life."

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION, Anthony Michael Hall, Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Dana Barron, 1983

Everett Collection

Back in December, D'Angelo told PEOPLE that she nearly turned down the opportunity to play Ellen in the first Vacation installment. "I was so sure that I wasn't the right person," she said at the time.

"I even suggested somebody else to my agent and he went, 'No, no, no. Really, take a look at the script,' " D'Angelo added, noting that she was about 30 when she played a mother to two adolescent children. She recalled her then-husband Lorenzo Salviati encouraged her to take the part, and that she decided to take the role after meeting Chase, with whom she recalled having "great chemistry."

D'Angelo and Chase went on to costar in four of the comedy series' sequels, including the 2015 reboot Vacation starring Ed Helms and Christina Applegate.

"I'm just so honored that the Griswolds are so embedded in our culture about what a family is, because it's a good family," she said of the series' lasting impact at the time.

