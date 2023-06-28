Anthony Mackie Details Recent Car Crash in Atlanta: 'Craziest Sequence of Events I've Ever Experienced'

The "Captain America: Brave New World" actor detailed an alarming incident on the road that launched his car into the air

By
Jack Smart
Jack Smart
Jack Smart is the Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on June 28, 2023
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie. Photo:

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Anthony Mackie is recounting a car crash that he calls the "craziest sequence of events I’ve ever experienced."

The Avengers actor, 44, said in an interview with Inverse that the roadway incident happened last month in Atlanta. While driving home after work, he said, a woman speeding at what Mackie estimated was 100 mph veered her car into a nearby guard rail. 

"I got something to eat and was driving home. I was smoking a cigar. I was driving slow. I was enjoying life, listening to Whitney Houston. It was a great evening," he began.

The other driver, he continued, approached him from behind and appeared to lose control of the vehicle. Upon spinning into the guard rail, the "front of her car just implodes. Boom."

According to the outlet, a front axle and two tires then separated from the rest of the car and ended up in front of Mackie’s. Rather than veer his own vehicle to avoid collision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor said he drove directly into the debris. 

Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie at the premiere of "We Have A Ghost".

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“[My] car went over the axle and hit the tire, and the axle picked me up and just launched me into the air,” he said. "So I’m flying. I’m high enough to where I can look down on her car."

According to Inverse, Mackie emerged unscathed from the accident despite severe damage to his vehicle. 

“Driving in Atlanta is the best video game you’ve ever played in your life,” he said. “It’s literally Twisted Metal,” he added in reference to his upcoming acting and producing project, a Peacock adaptation of the ’90s video game. 

Mackie has many high-profile Hollywood projects in the works, thanks largely to his ongoing role as Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2021 it was announced he’ll take over as the franchise’s new Captain America following Chris Evans's tenure.

"I love the fact that he's a normal guy,” Mackie told PEOPLE of the character in 2021. “He has no superpowers, he has no serums and all this stuff. He's just a regular guy who wants to do the right thing."

“It's just like, he's on this whirlwind adventure," he continued. "And the adventure just grows more and more. The discovery of it is something I really enjoy."

When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen
Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie.

Anthony Mackie Instagram

Earlier this month, Mackie shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Captain America: Brave New World costar Harrison Ford. “When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen!” he wrote in his Instagram post. 

Captain America: Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah and co-written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. 

