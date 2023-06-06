Anthony Hopkins Says Working on 'Thor' 'Was Pointless Acting': 'Sit on the Throne, Shout a Bit'

The veteran actor, 85, opened about his experience working on the 'Thor' films, after playing King Odin of Asgard in the franchise

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 6, 2023 10:51 AM
Anthony Hopkins in Thor
Sir Anthony Hopkins in Thor.

Sir Anthony Hopkins didn't see the use in giving the Thor movies his all.

The Oscar-winning veteran actor, 85, referred to his stint appearing as King Odin of Asgard in the Thor franchise, as “pointless acting," after spending most of his time filming in front of a green screen, for CGI purposes. 

Hopkins, who starred in Thor (released in 2011), Thor: Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), discussed his filming experience as he spoke with The New Yorker about the impact of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on Hollywood.

“They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me,” Hopkins told the outlet. 

Sir Anthony Hopkins
Hopkins has slammed Marvel's movie-making process. Timothy Hiatt/Getty

“Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it.”

Hopkins' comments about the Marvel movie-making process follows similar ones made by Christian Bale last year, about working with green screens on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Bale — who starred as Gorr in the film — described it was “the definition of monotony," adding that he didn’t bother applying his infamous Method acting techniques, as he said it would have been a “pitiful attempt.”

Bale, 49, told GQ last fall: “That’s the first time I’ve done that. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me."

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder | Official Trailer
Christian Bale [pictured as Gorr] previously said working on set of Thor was "monotonous". Marvel

“Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not," he added.

The Amsterdam actor continued: “You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next.”

Last month, fellow Marvel actor Elizabeth Olsen advised actors against signing multiple-movie deals within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a guest spot on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Avengers star, 34, spoke from her own experience on the topic.

"Just give them one — that's what I say," Olsen told host Josh Horowitz of how the franchise should handle future Marvel Studios contenders.

"Let's say you're like, 'Oh my God, this was the most fun I've ever had, and I love this character so much I want to do it again,' you now have more creative control for the next one."

