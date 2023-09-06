Anthony Hopkins Reveals His Expert Piano Skills in Empty Hotel Lobby: ‘The Perfect Venue’

Anthony Hopkins received a round of applause from hotel staff after he played the classical piece

Published on September 6, 2023 06:22AM EDT
Anthony Hopkins. Photo:

Anthony Hopkins/Instagram

Anthony Hopkins is showcasing his piano skills.

On Tuesday, The Silence of the Lambs actor, 85, shared a video of himself playing the piano in a hotel lobby captioned “Tuesday tunes💙."

“When an empty hotel lobby is the perfect venue…🤪,” Hopkins added in the caption as he treated his Instagram followers to a classical piece on the piano.

Despite there being no hotel guests, his performance was met with a round of applause by hotel staff as he stood up from the Alfonsi piano wearing a black jacket and pants teamed with New Balance sneakers. 

“Imagine walking into your hotel and Sir Anthony Hopkins is just playing the piano 👀❤️🔥👏,” one fan wrote in the comment section, while another said, “What a privilege to get to hear you play. Thanks for sharing ❤️.”

Back in February, Hopkins shared another piano video with fans and revealed it was a self-composed piece called “Eternal” in honor of fans of his NFT art series, named the Eternal Collection.

“Over the last few years, I’ve been composing this piano piece…,” the actor wrote at the time. “Today I am titling it “Eternal” in gratitude to all The Eternal NFT collectors. Your support and engagement continue to inspire me. Hope you enjoy it. @orangecometnft @opensea.”

Last December, the actor celebrated 47 years of sobriety in an inspiring video on Instagram. Stating that he was a “recovering alcoholic," Hopkins encouraged his followers battling an addiction to seek help by talking to someone or joining a 12-step program.

"I didn't realize that it was a kind of condition — mental, physical, emotional condition called alcoholism, or addiction,” Hopkins said in the video. “And I'm not an expert on drugs — I'm not an expert on anything. I know nothing. Except I have found a life where no one bullies me."

