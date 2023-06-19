Anthony Anderson Says 'All the Young Men' in Europe Made His Trip with Mom Doris a Big Challenge (Exclusive)

The 'Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris' star exclusively tells PEOPLE his mom "screamed" at strangers about his 'black-ish' fame but had qualms with the portions at world-class restaurants

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 10:00AM EDT
anthonyandersonmom-venice
TRIPPINITH ANTHONY ANDERSON & MAMA DORIS -- "Venice, Italy" Episode 106. Photo:

Simone Padovani/E! Entertainment

For Anthony Anderson, the last 27 years have been almost nonstop with work, culminating with the end of Black-ish after eight seasons in 2022.

“Because of my work schedule, I’d yet to have an extended vacation,” Anderson, 52, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The 11-time Emmy nominee — who shares two children, Kyra, 27, and Nathan, 23, with his ex-wife Alvina Anderson — decided to fix that by booking a six-week European vacation with his mother, actress Doris Bowman.

Their laugh-filled holiday is the subject of their new reality series, Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, which premieres Thursday on E!.

anthonyandersonmom-runway
TRIPPINTH ANTHONY ANDERSON & MAMA DORIS -- "London, England" Episode 101.

Jeff Moore/E! Entertainment

The mother-and-son duo shared a wealth of experiences traveling through England, France and Italy, including walking the runway at African Fashion Week, dining etiquette lessons, and skeet shooting. 

While Bowman, 69, enjoyed the margherita pizza in Europe, she detested the small food portions she received when her son treated her to cuisine from restaurants that had two Michelin stars.

“There wasn’t enough food on the spoon for my mother to be happy,” Anderson explains. “She went to her room and ordered room service.”

“I don’t like oysters and snails,” Bowman chimes in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

anthonyandersonmom-pub
trippin' with Anthony Anderson and mama Doris--kent, England ep. 102.

Shane Sinclair/E! Entertainment

But, the most challenging part of their trip, according to Anderson, was trying to keep his mother off "all the young men" while they walked around town. 

"That was the embarrassing part," he jokes. "It was like, 'All right, you tough guys, I’m not going to call you 'Dad,' but that’s my mom!' ... My mom's a big freak, so watch yourself."

He later quips: "[She ogled men] in every city."

While Anderson was recognized for his work during the trip, Bowman still made it a point to tell people who her son was. 

“My mother made sure they recognized me,” he recalls. “She wouldn’t just tell them, she would scream at them. They could be people asking for directions or pointing in my direction at the Eiffel Tower, and my mama would be like, ‘That’s my baby!'"

For more on Anthony Anderson, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris premieres Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET on E!

Related Articles
Peter Mutabazi and family
Man Has Fostered 34 Children, Adopted 1 and Hopes to Adopt More: 'It's Giving Me Joy' (Exclusive)
eva longoria
Eva Longoria's Son Santiago: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Vanna White with her kids
Vanna White's 2 Children: All About Nikko and Gigi
James Redford, Robert Redford and Shauna Redford attend the Netflix Hosts The New York Premiere Of 'Our Souls At Night' at at The Oak Room on September 27, 2017 in New York City.
All About Robert Redford's Children and Grandchildren
Jennifer Lopez with her kids
Jennifer Lopez's 2 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting Emme and Max
NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the Second Annual Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest - Winner Annoucement on August 2, 1990 at the Metropolitan Museum of the Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Kaia Gerber attends "Her Time" Omega Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
See '90s Supermodels with Their Lookalike Kids
Zoey Deutch at The Regis Kanai at the Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Little toddler girl having snacks joyfully while sitting on her mom’s lap on the airplane
I'm a Flight Attendant - Here Are 6 Tricks Parents Can Try to Make Flying Easier (and Avoid Going Viral)
Georgia May Jagger, Mick Jagger and model Elizabeth Jagger attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Mick Jagger's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Megan Miranda book The Only Survivors
Megan Miranda Found a Phone on the Beach. What Happened Next Inspired Her New Thriller (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Yara Shahidi digital cover tout
Yara Shahidi on Becoming Tinker Bell, Ending 'Grown-ish' and Beginning to Adult
Anderson Cooper family
Anderson Cooper's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Jill Martin Talks About Her Journey as a 'Bonus Mom' and Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love'
Jill Martin Brooks Shares Journey as a 'Bonus Mom,' Explains Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love' (Exclusive)
Kevin Durant and his mother Wanda Durant at the "Swagger" New York premiere on October 26, 2021
All About Kevin Durant's Mom Wanda Durant
Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Amy Schumer
'Trolls Band Together' Cast: Everything to Know