For Anthony Anderson, the last 27 years have been almost nonstop with work, culminating with the end of Black-ish after eight seasons in 2022.

“Because of my work schedule, I’d yet to have an extended vacation,” Anderson, 52, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The 11-time Emmy nominee — who shares two children, Kyra, 27, and Nathan, 23, with his ex-wife Alvina Anderson — decided to fix that by booking a six-week European vacation with his mother, actress Doris Bowman.

Their laugh-filled holiday is the subject of their new reality series, Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, which premieres Thursday on E!.

TRIPPINTH ANTHONY ANDERSON & MAMA DORIS -- "London, England" Episode 101. Jeff Moore/E! Entertainment

The mother-and-son duo shared a wealth of experiences traveling through England, France and Italy, including walking the runway at African Fashion Week, dining etiquette lessons, and skeet shooting.

While Bowman, 69, enjoyed the margherita pizza in Europe, she detested the small food portions she received when her son treated her to cuisine from restaurants that had two Michelin stars.

“There wasn’t enough food on the spoon for my mother to be happy,” Anderson explains. “She went to her room and ordered room service.”

“I don’t like oysters and snails,” Bowman chimes in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

trippin' with Anthony Anderson and mama Doris--kent, England ep. 102. Shane Sinclair/E! Entertainment

But, the most challenging part of their trip, according to Anderson, was trying to keep his mother off "all the young men" while they walked around town.

"That was the embarrassing part," he jokes. "It was like, 'All right, you tough guys, I’m not going to call you 'Dad,' but that’s my mom!' ... My mom's a big freak, so watch yourself."

He later quips: "[She ogled men] in every city."



While Anderson was recognized for his work during the trip, Bowman still made it a point to tell people who her son was.

“My mother made sure they recognized me,” he recalls. “She wouldn’t just tell them, she would scream at them. They could be people asking for directions or pointing in my direction at the Eiffel Tower, and my mama would be like, ‘That’s my baby!'"

For more on Anthony Anderson, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris premieres Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET on E!

