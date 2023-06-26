This Oscillating Tower Fan That ‘Creates a Strong Breeze’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

“It will cool your room down immediately”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on June 26, 2023 09:00PM EDT

Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Summer is in full swing, and if you want to make your home comfortable during the hot weather, consider picking up this popular tower fan that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by.

Right now, the Antarctic Star Tower Fan is on sale at Amazon. The cooling gadget has three speed settings and three modes — normal, natural, and sleep. It also has an 85-degree-angle oscillation, providing a cool breeze to a wide area of the bedroom, kitchen, living room, or office. You can control these settings using the included remote, which also has a timer button, power button, and light button. Thanks to a digital display on the fan, you can see exactly how cold the air coming out of it is. 

Amazon Antarctic Star Tower Fan Portable Electric Oscillating Fan

Amazon

Buy It! Antarctic Star Tower Fan in White, $53.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

Other convenient features worth calling out? The bladeless fan operates quietly, so you can turn it on while you snooze or watch TV. It also has a slim design, meaning it won’t take up a bunch of space. Plus, it has a built-in handle that makes it easy to carry to another room. 

The fan is available in two sizes and comes in three colors: black, pink, and white. Price depends on the size of the fan, and the good news is, both are currently on sale. While the deals last, you can grab the 36-inch fan for $50 and the 43-inch fan for $54.  

Nearly 4,000 customers have given the fan a five-star rating, with a shopper writing that it’s “so quiet but creates a strong breeze!” One shopper shared, “This fan has so many settings, and it will cool your room down immediately.” And another wrote, “I bought this before a major heat wave to put in my living room and am very happy with it.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Antarctic Star Tower Fan while it’s on sale.

Amazon Antarctic Star Tower Fan Portable Electric Oscillating Fan

Amazon

Buy It! Antarctic Star Tower Fan in Black, $53.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

Amazon Antarctic Star Tower Fan Portable Electric Oscillating Fan

Amazon

Buy It! Antarctic Star Tower Fan in Pink, $53.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com 

