Ant Anstead Shares Video of Son Helping with Bathroom Remodel: ‘What Are Child Labor Rules in California?’

Ant Anstead’s son Archie is getting to work.

The Radford Reborn host, 44, showed his 16-year-old son doing his part to help demolish part of a bathroom wall for a new renovation — prompting the star to jokingly ask about child labor laws.

In a video shared on Ant's Instagram, Archie can be seen tearing apart the bathroom tiling on the wall with an electric drill while wearing protective glasses and a mask. Another shot showed the teen further scraping the tiles off to reveal the wall underneath.

“What are child labor rules in California ….?,” Ant quipped in the caption. “Asking for a friend.”

Anstead shares Archie, along with 19-year-old daughter Amelie with ex-wife Louise Storey. He is also father to son Hudson, 3, whom he shares with his second ex-wife, Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall.

The father of three is no stranger to celebrating his kids’ achievements. In June, the proud dad also praised his daughter Amelie after she jumped into the boxing arena during a student fight night at her school, Loughborough University in England.

"My (not so) little lady continues to push the boundaries and challenge herself," Anstead wrote in an Instagram tribute.

"Can't say I was thrilled she threw herself into a boxing match ! But knowing how ambitious, committed, and strong she is.....it wasn't her I felt sorry for!! Go Ammo !! I love this lady! X," he concluded.

He also celebrated his son Hudson graduating from preschool by sharing a carousel of pictures showing the toddler smiling in his blue cap and gown and holding his promotion certificate.

"Oh WOW how that year has flown by," Anstead captioned the photo. "Today I was met by one very excited little boy who was desperate to share his end of year school book and certificate!"

Anstead also shares his family wins with girlfriend Renée Zellweger, whom he shared a family photo with alongside Archie and Amelie ahead of a formal event last month. He could be seen with an arm around the Oscar winner, 54, who posed next to his children.

The couple, who met on the set of his discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in Spring 2021, have been living together in Laguna Beach, California.

"Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her," an entertainment source told PEOPLE in March, adding that the British car expert could be leaning towards proposing soon, but "Ant doesn't want to rush things."

After rumors swirled last month, PEOPLE confirmed the couple are not currently engaged.

