Ant Anstead Says He's 'So Proud' as He Shares Photos from Son's Pre-K Graduation: 'Truly Thriving'

"Today I was met by one very excited little boy," the 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride' star shared of his 3-year-old son

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 29, 2023 11:35AM EDT
Ant Andstead son Hudson graduation
Photo:

Ant Anstead/Instagram, Allen Berezovsky/Getty 

Ant Anstead is one proud father.

On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 44, posted a carousel of photos to his Instagram in celebration of son Hudson's graduation from preschool. In the photos, Hudson, 3, smiles in his blue cap and gown and holds up his promotion certificate.

"Oh WOW how that year has flown by," Anstead began his caption. "Today I was met by one very excited little boy who was desperate to share his end of year school book and certificate!"

"He was so proud! And so am I at how far this little boy has come this past year! He's truly thriving and glowing! X," he concluded the post.

Anstead shares Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall, 39. He is also dad to daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, from his first marriage with Louise Storey.

In January, the dad of three shared photos of Hudson as they traveled to the United Kingdom for the first time, where Anstead's older son and daughter live. "What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" Anstead captioned the first set of photos from the week with his kids.

"Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!! His first time ever out the US," he continued.

"Which immediately called for us to get cosy clothes on for a muddy boots woodland walk with @amelieanstead & @archoanstead ❤️🥰🇬🇧 the perfect week x."

Later that week, Anstead posted photos of him teaching Hudson about cricket, only for his son to make a fatal mistake — comparing the sport to baseball.

"It's merely my parental duty to teach Hudzo British sports….. CRICKET 🏏," he wrote. "'Daddo it's like baseball…. 😂."

The toddler could be seen laughing as he swung the cricket bat around in the videos included in the Instagram post.

