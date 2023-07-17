Ant Anstead Shares First Photo of Girlfriend Renée Zellweger with Two of His Kids at Formal Event

Ant Anstead's older kids had a blast with him and his girlfriend over the weekend.

Sharing the first photo of girlfriend Renée Zellweger with his two older children — son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19 — the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 44, smiled in a tux ahead of a formal event with some of his favorite people.

"@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended 😂 x @landrover @radfordmotors," he captioned the group shot.

Anstead has an arm around the Jerry Maguire actress, 54, who stands between him and Archie, who stood with sister Amelie on the opposite side.

Later sharing photos from the same night, Anstead called his kids "Absolute utter LEGENDS."

The couple, who met on the set of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in Spring 2021, have been living together in Laguna Beach, California.

Ant Anstead/Instagram

"Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her," an entertainment source told PEOPLE in March, adding that the British car expert could be leaning towards proposing soon, but "Ant doesn't want to rush things."

The pair also enjoy spending quality time with Anstead's 3-year-old son, Hudson — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall — at the beachfront home.

Despite maintaining busy schedules, both Anstead and Zellweger "very much prioritize Hudson," the source told PEOPLE. "They want him to be happy and comfortable."