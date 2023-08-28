Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Incredible Son' Archie's 17th Birthday: 'You Inspire Me Every Day!'

"I'm so proud watching you thrive into the young man you have become!” Anstead wrote on Instagram Sunday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 07:28PM EDT
Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Incredible Son' Archie's 17th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Ant Anstead and his son Archie. Photo:

Ant Anstead/ Instagram

Ant Anstead is proud to be dad to son Archie, who turned 17 over the weekend.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 44, celebrated his teenager’s birthday on Sunday with a touching tribute and collection of throwback photos of father and son.

“17 TODAY!!!! Happy birthday to my incredible son @archoanstead I’m so proud watching you thrive into the young man you have become!” Anstead wrote on Instagram.

Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Incredible Son' Archie's 17th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Ant Anstead and son Archie.

Ant Anstead/ Instagram

“This is a huge year of A levels and finally time to drive!!!" he continued, including a snap of a younger Archie sitting in the driver's seat of an old car.

“I love you me dooood! You inspire me every day! It’s crazy to think where did those 17 years go? In a blink! One lucky daddo! ❤️❤️🥰 x," Anstead concluded his caption.

Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Incredible Son' Archie's 17th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Ant Anstead and son Archie.

Ant Anstead/ Instagram

The British car expert shares son Archie, as well as daughter Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey. He is also dad to son Hudson, 3, whom he shares with his second ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Hall.

Anstead is now in a relationship with Renée Zellweger, whom he began dating shortly after meeting her on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June 2021.

Last month, he shared the first photo of his actress girlfriend, 54, smiling with his two older children ahead of their attendance at a formal event.

In the picture, Anstead has an arm around the Oscar winner, who is in between her beau and Archie. Amelie stands on the opposite side of her brother in the picture.

"@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended 😂 x @landrover @radfordmotors," he captioned the group shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An entertainment source told PEOPLE in March, "Ant is very happy with Renée. He really loves her.” The insider added that Anstead could be leaning towards proposing soon, but "Ant doesn't want to rush things."

Despite maintaining busy schedules, both Anstead and Zellweger "very much prioritize Hudson," the source told PEOPLE. "They want him to be happy and comfortable."

A month later, a separate source revealed to PEOPLE that the couple "found a house that they both love and are moving in together.” While Anstead didn't disclose the location of the property, he previously told PEOPLE, "I'm going to absolutely keep a base in and around Laguna."

The insider added of the couple, "They are very happy and in love. They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson.”

Related Articles
Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier
Cole Sprouse Cuddles Girlfriend Ari Fournier — and Their Pup Gets in Some Kisses! — in Intimate Birthday Video
Claudia Schiffer Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Colorful Bikini
Claudia Schiffer Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Colorful Dolce & Gabbana Bikini
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Starting College: 'You Are My sunshine, My Pride'
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Starting College: 'You Are My Sunshine, My Pride'
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Moment Son Destroys Birthday Cake For partner John Mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Moment Son Destroys Birthday Cake for Partner John Mulaney
Keke
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Hang Out Together on Her 30th Birthday as He Calls Her His 'Partner in Crime'
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok â and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok — and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
brittany bell kids first day of school
Brittany Bell Celebrates First Day of School for Her and Nick Cannon's Kids Golden and Powerful
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have First Family Dinner with Daughter Honey
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have ‘First Family Dinner’ with Daughter Honey: ‘Daddy’s Bday Was a Success’
John stamos naked shower instagram 08 24 23
John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'
Lionel Richie posts a throwback photo of daughter Sofia on his instagram
Lionel Richie Shares Sweet Throwback Photos to Wish Daughter Sofia Richie Happy Birthday
Alessandra Ambrosio attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France; alessandra ambrosio daughter birthday
Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Lookalike Daughter Anja's 15th Birthday: 'My Sunshine'
hilaria baldwin daughter birthday
Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Daughter Carmen's 10th Birthday in Sweet Montage: 'Love You So Very Much'
Actress Barbara Eden portrait
'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden Celebrates Turning 92 with 'Joy' — and the 'Best Fans' (Exclusive)