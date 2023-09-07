Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Glowing Ball of Joy' Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'Grateful to Be Your Daddo'

Ant Anstead is showering his little guy with love on his birthday.

On Wednesday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 44, shared a series of photos on his Instagram in honor of son Hudson's 4th birthday. Posting pictures and videos from his birthday party, the proud father captured his son as he bounced through an indoor playground and watched in awe as his birthday cake was placed in front of him.

"Where has the past four years gone!?? Hudzo you are a glowing ball of joy and a rare and special gift!" Anstead wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's been the best day!!! Hudzo has been treated like a prince all day sharing cakes with friends at school then ending the day with the best bounce party with his pals!"

"Blessed to have such a cool community of friends and fellow pizza eaters! Hudzo we love you and I am so grateful to be your daddo!!! ❤️💫," he concluded his caption.

Anstead shares his son with ex-wife Christina Hall. He is also dad to daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, who he shares with ex Louise Storey.

In June, the proud dad celebrated Hudson's graduation from preschool by posting a sweet tribute on Instagram. In the photos, Hudson grinned as he donned a blue cap and gown.

"Oh WOW how that year has flown by," Anstead began his caption. "Today I was met by one very excited little boy who was desperate to share his end of year school book and certificate!"

"He was so proud! And so am I at how far this little boy has come this past year! He's truly thriving and glowing! X," he concluded the post.