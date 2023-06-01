Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Strong' Daughter Amelie as She Competes in Boxing Match: 'Love This Lady'

Ant Anstead is one proud dad!

On Saturday, the father of three, 44, posted a sweet photo on Instagram after his daughter Amelie, 19, hopped into the boxing arena during a student fight night at her school, Loughborough University in England. In the photo, Amelie wears a white Adidas sports bra and red boxing gloves with her hands raised over her head in triumph.

"My (not so) little lady continues to push the boundaries and challenge herself," Anstead proudly wrote. "Can't say I was thrilled she threw herself into a boxing match ! But knowing how ambitious, committed, and strong she is.....it wasn't her I felt sorry for!!"

"Go Ammo !! I love this lady! X," he concluded.

The Wheeler Dealers co-host shares daughter Amelie and son Archie, 15, with ex Louise Storey. He also shares son Hudson, 3, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Last July, Anstead was able to convene all of his children together in America. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram.

"Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of photos. "That's a pretty SOLID day 🥰."

The photos showed Anstead's older children, Amelie and Archie, engaging in summer fun with their little brother, Hudson.

In April, Anstead spoke to PEOPLE about his co-parenting lifestyle.

"All my co-parenting friends covet my relationship, because I almost have the best of both worlds. All these people are navigating alternate weekends and they're working their lives around kids," he began. "Actually mathematically, I get more time with my older kids because when they come, they come in solid chunks."

"I go back to the U.K. a lot, they come to California a lot. Mathematically, I get more time with them, and at times more dedicated. If they come to California, we're taking a month off. I'm very lucky that Amelie and Archie are older," added Anstead.

"Society and history tells you that older kids, generally, tend to drift away from their parents. They then have their own lives and so on. The fact is that we are closer now, than we've ever been, and they then get the best of both worlds," Anstead continued. "They get an opportunity to have time in California and in the U.K. They have a friendship group in California, that's amazing. Whenever they land here, it's almost like they've never been away."