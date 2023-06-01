Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Strong' Daughter Amelie as She Competes in Boxing Match: 'Love This Lady'

The father of three shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with ex Louise Storey

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 1, 2023 12:23 PM
ANT ANSTEAD/INSTAGRAM
Photo: ANT ANSTEAD/INSTAGRAM

Ant Anstead is one proud dad!

On Saturday, the father of three, 44, posted a sweet photo on Instagram after his daughter Amelie, 19, hopped into the boxing arena during a student fight night at her school, Loughborough University in England. In the photo, Amelie wears a white Adidas sports bra and red boxing gloves with her hands raised over her head in triumph.

"My (not so) little lady continues to push the boundaries and challenge herself," Anstead proudly wrote. "Can't say I was thrilled she threw herself into a boxing match ! But knowing how ambitious, committed, and strong she is.....it wasn't her I felt sorry for!!"

"Go Ammo !! I love this lady! X," he concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Wheeler Dealers co-host shares daughter Amelie and son Archie, 15, with ex Louise Storey. He also shares son Hudson, 3, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Last July, Anstead was able to convene all of his children together in America. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram.

"Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of photos. "That's a pretty SOLID day 🥰."

The photos showed Anstead's older children, Amelie and Archie, engaging in summer fun with their little brother, Hudson.

In April, Anstead spoke to PEOPLE about his co-parenting lifestyle.

"All my co-parenting friends covet my relationship, because I almost have the best of both worlds. All these people are navigating alternate weekends and they're working their lives around kids," he began. "Actually mathematically, I get more time with my older kids because when they come, they come in solid chunks."

"I go back to the U.K. a lot, they come to California a lot. Mathematically, I get more time with them, and at times more dedicated. If they come to California, we're taking a month off. I'm very lucky that Amelie and Archie are older," added Anstead.

"Society and history tells you that older kids, generally, tend to drift away from their parents. They then have their own lives and so on. The fact is that we are closer now, than we've ever been, and they then get the best of both worlds," Anstead continued. "They get an opportunity to have time in California and in the U.K. They have a friendship group in California, that's amazing. Whenever they land here, it's almost like they've never been away."

Related Articles
Ant Anstead Takes Hudson to London for Quality Time with Older Siblings on First Trip Out of the Country
Ant Anstead Says He Has the 'Best of Both Worlds' When It Comes to Co-Parenting: 'Very Privileged'
https://www.instagram.com/ant_anstead/. Ant Anstead/Instagram
Ant Anstead Celebrates 'My 19-Year Valentine' Daughter Amelie in Sweet Tribute
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq8RUTML0hP/?hl=en working hed: Ant Anstead and Son Hudson, 3, Enjoy 'Hitting' Disney Land' Hard' in Cute Photos
Ant Anstead and Son Hudson, 3, Enjoy 'Hitting' Disneyland 'Hard' in Cute Photos: 'So Fun'
ant anstead
Ant Anstead Celebrates Daughter Amelie Scoring Straight As Needed to Get Into Her Dream School
Ant Anstead and daughter
Ant Anstead Celebrates Daughter Amelie on Her 19th Birthday: 'You Are An Inspiration to Me'
Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Relationship Timeline
Ant Anstead Takes Hudson to London for Quality Time with Older Siblings on First Trip Out of the Country
Ant Anstead Explores London with His Three Kids, Marking Son Hudson's First Trip to the U.K.
ANT ANSTEAD/INSTAGRAM
Ant Anstead Calls Daughter Amelie His 'Best Friend' as He Celebrates Her 18th Birthday
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Christmas Tree: Photo
Ant Anstead Shares Photos From 'Solid' Summer Day with All of His Kids
Ant Anstead Shares Photos from Special 'Solid' Summer Day with All Three of His Kids
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger - Ant Anstead Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccsd8Z4rDhf/
Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Are 'Committed Long-term,' Says Source: 'He Really Loves Her'
Ant Anstead Has a Blast Cheering With Son Hudson at Soccer Match: 'Now That's a Proper Saturday Night!'
Ant Anstead Cheers Alongside Son Hudson at Soccer Match: 'Now That's a Proper Sunday Night!'
Ant Anstead and son Hudson
Ant Anstead Shares Adorable Photo with Son Hudson, 3, as He Tries to Give Him a Kiss: 'Smoochy'
Ant Anstead, Hudson
Ant Anstead 'Melts' at Son Hudson's Christmas Concert After Settling Custody Battle
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4tPVJvq4m/ ant_anstead Verified Special first day for Hudzo at his new summer school…! This has been building up the past few days from him precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today! (Of course he had to carry it the whole way!) He’s so independent and grown up and he has a real skip in his step. I am one proud daddo! 🥺x 1h
Ant Anstead Shares Pictures of Son Hudson's 'First Day' of Summer School: 'He's So Independent'
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renee Zellwegger's Coat
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat