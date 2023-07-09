This ‘Super Comfortable’ and ‘Flattering’ Maxi Dress Is Trending on Amazon, and It's Under $40

Published on July 9, 2023

One-Off Deal: Anrabess Maxi Dress Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

It’s no surprise that celebrities like Jessica Alba and Kylie Jenner have been wearing maxi dresses on repeat this season. After all, the universally flattering, flowy look is a classic summer staple. And to get the celeb-approved look, you don’t have to shell out serious cash thanks to this trending Amazon find.

The Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress is under $40 and was recently featured on the Movers and Shakers chart, which shows best-selling clothing, shoes, and jewelry customers are buying in droves in real time. Translation: This flowy dress is already a hit for summer, and it’s easy to see why. 

The maxi length style has a breezy, tiered silhouette and is made of a breathable polyester-rayon blend that’s ideal for hot days. It also has short sleeves, a crew neckline, and two side pockets that are big enough to hold a smartphone. The dress is available in 25 colors, like black, army green, and hot pink, and comes in sizes up to XXL. (Note: Reviewers say it has a naturally oversized fit.) 

Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress in Army Green, $37

Amazon PD ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Short Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress Green

Amazon

The Anrabess dress has received hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who are calling it “super comfortable” and “flattering.” One reviewer wrote, “This dress is cool and comfortable for hot temperatures this summer.” They also noted that “the material is very soft.” 

Another reason people love it? It’s incredibly easy to style: You can wear it with sandals for a beach day, wedges for a backyard BBQ, and sneakers for playing tourist. Another five-star reviewer shared, “I like to wear it with a blue jean jacket when I go to dinner, or when running errands, I just throw on some Birkenstock sandals for comfort.”

A third shopper, who is buying the dress in another color, wrote, “This is the perfect casual dress. It is super comfy, easy to wear with so much, and washes well.” They finished off by saying, “It is my new go-to dress for basically anything.”

Keep scrolling to snag the Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress for under $40 to wear for all your upcoming summer events.

Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress in Black, $37

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Short Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress Casual Flowy Tiered Maxi Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress in Peach, $37

Amazon PD ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Short Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress Peach

Amazon

Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress in Lilac, $37

Amazon PD ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Short Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress Lilac

Amazon

