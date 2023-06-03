This $36 Summer Dress Is a Trending New Release at Amazon, and Shoppers Are Already Buying It in Multiple Colors

Bonus: It has pockets

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on June 3, 2023

In need of a one-and-done summer dress — or three? This just-released V-neck maxi dress may be the thing. 

Despite being brand new, Amazon customers are already reporting buying the Anrabess Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress with Pockets in multiple colors (good thing it comes in 16 options). A shopper who owns the dress in three colors (and just ordered a fourth) called it “easy to dress up or down” and said they love the “easy care and flowy fit” of the style. 

The sleeveless dress has a flattering V-neck and tiers below the bust and above the hem. Its ankle length provides plenty of coverage, but the breezy shape won’t cling to the body on summer’s hottest days, making this a great option for staying comfortable in the heat without bearing much skin. 

ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless V Neck Swing Dress Casual Flowy Tiered Maxi Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress with Pockets in Black, $35.99; amazon.com

Early reviews of the dress, which comes in sizes S–XL, call it both “flattering” and “comfortable.” A customer who already bought two and shared that they’re planning on buying a few more called it “the perfect summer dress,” thanks to the lightweight fabric. “I’m going to get a lot of wear out of these,” they wrote.

By far, one of the reviewers’ top positive comments is for every dress wearer’s favorite feature: pockets! It has one on each side at the hip so you can easily offload your keys or phone and free up your hands. “I really like this dress. Soft fabric, it has pockets, and fits me well,” wrote one reviewer, who gave the dress a perfect five-star rating. 

The casual style is easy to throw on for running errands, travel days, or even as a cover-up at the beach or pool. The simple silhouette is easy to dress up with a change of flip-flops into heeled sandals and swapping a daytime tote for a pretty clutch. 

A reviewer, who explained they’ve been shopping for summer dresses without much luck, wrote, “[I’m] so thankful I finally found one that fits me and looks cute.” They called it “very flattering and comfortable” and added, “I can wear it with a jacket or scarf to change it up, or just plain.” 

Besides the pockets, one unforgettable detail of the Anrabess Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress with Pockets is its price. It’s just $36 — no wonder people are picking it up in multiples.  

