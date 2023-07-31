These Breezy Summer Pants Are New to Amazon, but. They're Already on Sale for Under $25

If you want to add a staple summer piece to your wardrobe, consider grabbing this new pair of breezy pants that’s already a hit with shoppers.

The Anrabess Wide-Leg Pants just launched at Amazon, and they’re on sale for just $23 right now. So many shoppers keep adding them to their carts that they’ve earned a spot on the hot new releases chart. The chart, for those unfamiliar, shows the top-selling new clothes, shoes, and jewelry at Amazon.

Amazon shoppers aren’t the only ones opting for lightweight pants this summer — celebs like Sandra Bullock, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted wearing breezy pants, too. These pants from Anrabess are made of rayon and linen and have a loose fit. So they’re designed to keep you cool and comfy, whether you’re lounging at home or out and about.

Anrabess Wide-Leg Pants in Black, $24

The pants’ standout design details include a wide-smocked, stretchy waistband and two side pockets, which can hold small essentials. Style them with a classic T-shirt and flat sandals to run errands or go to the park. Or opt for heeled sandals and a cute blouse for dressier occasions.

Available in sizes S to XXL, the pants come in 11 colors, including plenty of neutral shades like beige and brown. If you prefer to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, opt for lake blue or brick red. And right now, every color is 20 percent off.

The pants are already getting five-star ratings and rave reviews from customers, including some who received them for free to test out. Reviewers call them “breathable” and “airy,” with one writing, “These pants are the most comfortable pants you’ll own!” Another shopper shared, “I love the fit and fabric.”

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the new Anrabess Wide-Leg Pants while they’re on sale.

Anrabess Wide-Leg Pants in Beige, $24

Anrabess Wide-Leg Pants in Lake, $24

Anrabess Wide-Leg Pants in Brick Red, $24

