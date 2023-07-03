Amazon’s Best-Selling Maxi Dress with Pockets Is Just $37 for July 4

The "perfect summer dress" comes in 40 colors

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i.

Published on July 3, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Dresses are easily a summer staple, but there’s one style, in particular, Hollywood can’t get enough of right now: maxi dresses. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez has been wearing the breezy silhouette, and Amazon just put its best-selling maxi dress on sale for the Fourth of July.

The Anrabess Split Maxi Dress on sale for as little as $37 in so many colors, including black, blue, floral, and tie-dye. The ultimate summer dress, this popular maxi allows you to feel cool without showing too much skin, and it comes in a tank silhouette that’s both stylish and comfortable.

The tank maxi dress is a top choice for running errands, going to happy hour, or lounging around the house. You can dress it up with nude platform sandals, or go for a more casual look with white sneakers or Birkenstocks. 

The dress has a crew neckline and thick straps, and it falls just above your ankles, so it offers great coverage of the chest and legs. It also has a relaxed, baggy design with a side slit to let air in as you move about. Plus, the fabric is made from a soft and breathable blend of rayon, spandex, and polyester for a lightweight feel. While you can easily pair it with a crossbody bag, the dress also has side pockets to hold small items.

Anrabess Split Maxi Dress in Green

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Amazon shoppers have given the dress more than 13,800 five-star ratings thanks to how “versatile” it is, as well as its “extremely flattering” look and comfortable feel. “This is so soft and flattering! I can dress it up with a wedge or go casual with a sandal,” one reviewer said. “I plan on buying more.”

“This is the perfect summer dress,” another person said, adding that it’s “comfortable” and “lightweight.” And a third shopper wrote: “I have received so many compliments on this dress.”

With summer in full swing, adding a maxi dress that you can style in different ways will help streamline your closet. If you’re looking for a new staple dress in the maxi silhouette celebrities are loving, read on to shop the Anrabess Split Maxi Dress in more colors before these savings end. 

Anrabess Split Maxi Dress in Blue

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Anrabess Split Maxi Dress in Floral 

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Anrabess Split Maxi Dress in Tie-Dye

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Anrabess Split Maxi Dress in Black 

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Anrabess Split Maxi Dress in Teal

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

