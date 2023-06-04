This ‘Breathable’ and ‘Flattering’ Linen-Blend Matching Set Is Trending at Amazon, and It’s on Sale

One shopper called it the “perfect summer outfit”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on June 4, 2023 07:00 AM

Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Set Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Summer is finally in the air, which means it’s time to assess the lineup of breezy, lightweight clothing options in your closet. If you’re on the hunt for some stylish new threads, Amazon just put a head-to-toe must-have for summer on sale.

This Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Tank Top and Pants Set combines function with fashion, since its chic silhouette can lend itself to a number of different occasions, while its comfortable and breathable material will keep you cool through hot weather. We found this hidden gem on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart — a hub for the site’s trending products — which means plenty of shoppers have added it to their carts this week. And if you act fast, you can snag the two-piece set on sale for up to 20 percent off.

The matching set features a sleeveless top and high-waisted, wide-leg pants that are both made from a blend of linen and other breathable materials. Plus, the entire set has a loose, laid-back fit for additional airflow, while the wide elastic waistband of the pants provides even more comfort. 

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Apricot

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Tank Top and Pants Set in Apricot, $35.99–$38.24 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

For care, the brand recommends dry cleaning the set to avoid shrinkage, though plenty of shoppers wash it at home and let it air-dry. One reviewer said that they “washed [the set] on cold and hung [it] to dry,” then added that it “washed great with no shrinkage or color changes.” Another shopper shared: “I chose to hand-wash this outfit due to it being part linen. I only submerged the material for 15 minutes before squeezing it out and hanging it. It did not shrink at all.” They also added that the set “ironed well and wore beautifully.”

The matching set is available in women’s sizes S through XXL and comes in 26 colors. There are neutral picks for everyday wear, like gray blue and black, as well as bolder selections, including pink and yellow. Discounts vary by size and style.

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Yellow

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Tank Top and Pants Set in Yellow, $35.99–$38.24 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the set a perfect rating. One reviewer called it the “perfect summer outfit,” and also described it as “flattering” as well as “comfortable and breezy.” Another customer, who said “the material is super soft and breathable,” raved: “This outfit is literally the cutest thing I've ever bought on Amazon!”

A final shopper shared that it’s “one of [their] favorite sets for summer,” then explained: “It’s completely effortless; dress it up or down with shoes and jewelry.”

Don’t wait to add this trending summer outfit to your closet — grab the Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Tank Top and Pants Set while it’s on sale at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some of its other adorable colors.

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Army Green

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Tank Top and Pants Set in Army Green, $35.99–$38.24 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Pink

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Tank Top and Pants Set in Pink, $35.99–$38.24 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Gray Blue

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Tank Top and Pants Set in Gray Blue, $35.99–$38.24 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

