Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by the Quality of Amazon's Hottest New Crochet Cover-Up, and It's Only $35 It reminds us of a style Heidi Klum just wore on vacation By Mia Huelsbeck Published on June 15, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. If you're planning a day at the beach or an afternoon by the pool, you don't want to stress over what you're wearing on top of your swimsuit. A comfortable and stylish cover-up will instantly complete your outfit, as celebrities like Heidi Klum are proving: The star was spotted in France last month wearing a crochet dress over her bathing suit. Want to replicate her cute off-duty 'fit? Then consider grabbing this Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up at Amazon. It recently dropped on the website and it's already the number one new release in its category and is climbing the retailer's hot new releases fashion cart. Best of all, it's only $35 right now. The crochet cover-up is made from 100 percent acrylic fabric and has a mini dress length that hits above the knees. It comes with a rounded neckline, long wide sleeves, and scalloped trim — that's all tied together with its semi-sheer crochet design. It's available in 19 colors, including black, white, light green, rose, and lilac, and sizes ranging from small through XXL. Be sure to hand wash the cover-up in cold water and lay it flat to dry to maintain its soft texture and flattering shape. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up in White, $34.99; amazon.com The 18 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Shoppers are already leaving rave reviews for the new cover-up, with many agreeing that it reminds them of much more expensive designer styles. One reviewer noted, "The material is heavy and well made. Reminds me of a very expensive one for a fraction of the cost." Another happy shopper said that they were "shocked by the quality," adding that they were "expecting this to feel cheap and thin," but noted that the crochet cover-up was, "so similar to the Free People counterpart." A final five-star reviewer remarked, "It's high quality and super comfortable, [and] the perfect length." They also said that the semi-sheer dress is extremely versatile: "I got this as a cover-up but wore it to work with a tank top and pants and I got so many compliments!" If you have your swimsuits figured out for the season, you'll want to get the perfect piece to wear over them. Add this trending Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up to your cart to complete your summer vacation looks, and shop it in more colors below. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up in Light Green, $34.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up in Light Purple, $34.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up in Rose, $34.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up in Black, $34.99; amazon.com