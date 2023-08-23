'Another World' Star Nancy Frangione Dead at 70

The soap actress died in Barnstable, Massachusetts on Aug. 18

By
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on August 23, 2023 03:42PM EDT
Nancy Frangione - Sharing Richard
Nancy Frangione in 'Sharing Richard'. Photo:

CBS via Getty 

Soap star Nancy Frangione, best known for her starring role on Another World, has died. She was 70.

Frangione died on Aug. 18 in Barnstable, Massachusetts, according to her obituary.

The cause of her of death remains unknown.

Frangione is best known portraying Cecile de Poulignac on Another World from 1989-95.

In 1984, Frangione won the Soap Opera Digest award for outstanding villainess in a daytime soap opera for her portrayal of the antagonist who was involved in a love triangle with Blaine and Sandy. Sandy and Cecile eventually married and had a daughter before splitting up.

Off screen, Frangione was married to her Another World co-star Christopher Rich from 1982-96. They welcomed one daughter, Mariel, together.

NANCY FRANGIONE; RICHARD VAN VLEET - ALL MY CHILDREN
Nancy Frangione and Richard Van Vleet on 'All My Children'.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

The Massachusetts native debuted on All My Children in 1977 as Tara Martin.

She also made appearances on TV shows Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, One Life to Live, Highway to Heaven, Matlock and The Nanny throughout her career, as well as TV movies Sharing Richard and In the Line of Duty: A Cop for the Killing.

Nancy Frangione, Publicity Portrait for the Daytime Television Series, All My Children
Nancy Frangione.

Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock

Frangione also performed in Equus on Broadway in 1974.

Another World, which followed the lives of the residents of fictional Midwestern town Bay City, ran for 35 seasons from 1964-99. The series received an Emmy nomination in 1972 for outstanding achievement by individuals in a daytime drama.

Eileen Davidson (as J.C. Dennison), Ed Marinaro (as Dr. Richard Bernowski), Nancy Frangione (as Bonnie Griswold) and Hillary B. Smith (as Roz) star in Sharing Richard, a CBS made for TV movie (romantic comedy) originally broadcast April 26, 1988.
Nancy Frangione with 'Sharing Richard' costars Eileen Davidson, Ed Marinaro and Hillary B. Smith.

CBS via Getty 

Another World became the first daytime soap to inspire a spinoff series when Somerset premiered in 1970. Somerset ran through 1976. In 1980, a second Another World spinoff, Texas, debuted and ran for two seasons through 1982.

