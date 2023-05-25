Anne Heche's Close Friend Says Late Actress 'Is Flying Free' on What Would Have Been Her 54th Birthday

Heather Duffy tells PEOPLE exclusively that Heche, who died unexpectedly last August, would have wanted her fans and loved ones "making the most of each day in love, laughter, and celebration"

By
and Elizabeth Leonard
Published on May 25, 2023 11:44 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Thursday would have been Anne Heche’s 54th birthday, and her loved ones are paying tribute.

Heather Duffy, Heche’s friend and former Better Together With Anne & Heather podcast co-host, tells PEOPLE Heche would have wanted a joyous celebration for her loved ones. 

It’s not just about Heche’s birthday, either — but about putting the late actress’s signature kindness into the world. “All those who knew and loved Anne will honor her birthday as she would want us to — by making the most of each day in love, laughter, and celebration and finding a way to spread kindness each day, especially on this day,” says Duffy. 

She adds, “I take peace in knowing she is flying free on her birthday, seeing us all united in our love for each other and her.”

MEN IN TREES, Scott Elrod, Anne Heche, 'A Tree Goes In Elmo',
Everett

Heche died in August after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home. The Men in Trees alum was in a coma for some time following the accident. She was pronounced legally dead on Aug. 12. She was taken off life support some days later after she became an organ donor. 

The actress left behind two sons — Homer Laffoon, 21 (father Coley Laffoon), and Atlas Tupper, 13 (father James Tupper). The family flaid Heche to rest on Mother’s Day in a small and private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. 

A source told PEOPLE, “It was a very intimate and special service.”

