Anne Hathaway Says She’s ‘Really Switched on by Gen Z’ When it Comes to Style

Anne Hathaway is a fan of Gen Z’s fashion.

From her major makeover as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries to her stylish saving Grace in The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway, 40, has always had fun when it comes to trends.

With decades of elite looks under her belt, the Ocean’s 8 actress is now looking to Gen Z when it comes to her wardrobe inspiration. "I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z," Hathaway told Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday announcing her as the face of Shiseido's Vital Protection Line. "It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion."

Anne Hathaway at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

“I’m really switched on by Gen Z. Their relationship with [fashion], the way it’s received, it’s a really, really fun dance,” the Les Misérables talent continued. Hathaway referred to Gen Z fashionistas' aesthetically pleasing obsession with color as “dopamine dressing.”

Anne Hathaway at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show in July 2022. Jacopo Raule/Getty

In the past, Hathaway “felt really lost” because she didn’t realize she was able to experiment with various styles because she thought she could only have one, she told Vogue.

“And that’s part of the reason why I love being an actor, and my style is fluid. And once I realized that, then I felt like something clicked. But that’s just me. It’s different. Some people are like, ‘Nope, black turtleneck every day,’ ” Hathaway said.

The Dark Knight Rises star revealed she is “big on loyalty and longevity” and that some of the people on her team who are in charge of executing her fun and flawless looks have worked with her for “decades.”

During the conversation, Hathaway confessed that her life can often move at a very fast pace and be very “full throttle and exaggerated” so she craves balance. When she’s not filming or at an event, the Oscar winner opts for a more casual look.

“When I’m not at work and when the stakes are not quite that high, I tend to keep it pretty simple, pretty nourishing. Very comfortable. But funny enough, I’m not comfortable unless there’s a little bit of edge there,” Hathaway explained.

Anne Hathaway at the Berlin Film Fest wearing Sheer Valentino. Getty Images

Earlier this year, Hathaway’s longtime stylist Erin Walsh made The Hollywood Reporter's Hollywood's 25 Most Powerful Stylists list.

"Erin sees my idiosyncrasies as a strength... Maybe there was initial confusion with me because I was introduced to the world as a teenaged princess, but I never actually connected to things that are 'sweet' and 'pretty' — no shade at all for those wonderful options. I love the right risk, as does she," Hathaway told THR.

When it came to working with Walsh, who also dresses stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Ashley Park, Hathaway added, "I've never had this much fun — and [fashion is] supposed to be fun, right?"

Hathaway can once again show off her fluid style on set as she stars alongside Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage in their upcoming film She Came to Me. The Interstellar star plays his love interest in the romantic comedy about a struggling opera composer in New York City.

She Came to Me will be released to theaters on Sept. 29.